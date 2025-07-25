And Just Like That loves a celebrity guest star, with Season 3 alone welcoming such icons as Rosie O’Donnell, Jenifer Lewis, and Patti LuPone. And during the July 24 episode, another familiar face entered the chat.

To recap: In the middle of a frustrating conversation with Aidan — which would ultimately end with their breakup — Carrie decides to clear her head by visiting her happy place: the shoe department. As she takes a look at a shimmery pair, a helpful associate tells her, “Hey, Carrie. I am slammed. But I’m gonna be right with you.”

“Oh, thanks. I’m just looking today, Daniel,” Carrie responds.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Carrie is on a first-name basis with her shoe salesman, who, you probably noticed, is played by Watch What Happens Live host and longtime face of Bravo, Andy Cohen. But did you know this isn’t his first visit to the world of Sex and the City?

A Fashionable Flashback

As it turns out, Cohen previously played the same sales associate in Season 6’s “Let There Be Light.” In the 2004 episode, Charlotte is looking for direction after her miscarriage and opts to volunteer as a guide for people who are visually impaired. As part of her prep, she wears a blindfold to a department store where she’s supposed to be led around by Carrie. However, Carrie gets distracted by a call from Aleksandr Petrovsky, and by the time Charlotte ultimately finds her, she’s trying on shoes with the salesman we now know as Daniel.

HBO

Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker are close friends IRL — in fact, they first met when Cohen was a producer for CBS News, he shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. So it’s sweet to see their relationship is still going strong on screen, too.

And for those who are curious, Cohen shed light on his character’s arc in an Instagram post after the show. “Thank you Michael Patrick King for bringing back the BELOVED character of ‘Barney’s Shoe Salesman’… who is now a Bergdorf’s Shoe salesman named DANIEL!” he wrote, sharing a pair of sweet behind-the-scenes snaps from both episodes.

Fans were delighted by the throwback Easter egg. “Carrie is becoming herself again. I love it,” one fan commented, while another wondered on TikTok: “How much commission does Daniel make yearly on those shoes???” (Answer... a lot.)