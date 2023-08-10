Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw have finally reunited (again). Only this time, their rekindled relationship on And Just Like That... comes with one major — and costly — concession: Aidan refuses to set foot in Carrie’s apartment. That means the couple has to resort to hotel accommodations and other extraneous purchases. But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Carrie casually displaying her new wealth in Season 2.

After she loses her podcast job and awaits the release of her upcoming book (which likely gives her a decent payday), it’s a little startling to see Carrie — whose credit card used to decline regularly — PayPal $100,000 to Enid to help launch Vivante. She then forgets about the Hamptons house rental she agreed to split with Seema. Money isn’t something she’s worried about, she tells her realtor friend, who helped her buy and sell a brand-new loft in Tribeca without any fuss.

Then, the eighth episode of AJLT Season 2 reveals that Carrie and Aidan have spent several nights (weeks?) in a hotel due to his resistance to enter her apartment. Though their hotel is no Ritz Carlton, any place with room service in New York won’t be cheap these days. The less expensive (but still frivolous) solution? Rent out Che’s Hudson Yards apartment on Airbnb (which could cost over $20K a month), and buy brand-new cooking tools for Che’s barren kitchen. (The Le Creuset Aidan bought to make chili easily cost a few hundred dollars, but I digress.)

In the following episode, Carrie appears ready to sell her iconic Upper East Side digs and purchase a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home along Gramercy Park (which could cost upwards of $5 million). That means she will likely sublet her other apartment. Does she need to? No! But it’s more shoe money in her pocket.

As someone who wouldn’t forget a detail like spending summer in the Hamptons and who takes a Le Creuset purchase as seriously as a car down payment, I couldn’t help but wonder... how much is Carrie Bradshaw worth?

It’s no secret that in the Sex And The City reboot, Carrie is wealthier than ever before. The writer who used to order cheap takeout every night and blew $40,000 on shoes in one season alone seemingly can afford it this time around. Carrie reportedly made $15,000 a year in SATC, and at one point, she had a total liquid worth of less than $2,000. Of course, that was before her successful book deals started rolling in during Season 5. As for her fabulous wardrobe, one calculation claims that her ensembles cost almost $175,000 in Season 4 alone.

Despite her early monetary woes, let’s not forget that she got an inheritance from her career financier husband Mr. Big’s death (who likely made several million a year, and gave his ex-wife a million in his will). Samantha Jones famously compares Big to Trump in the SATC pilot, so it’s safe to assume his net worth was, well, big.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that life in New York is pricey, and since Carrie is probably a millionaire, it makes sense that she can now drop hundreds of thousands of dollars so easily, perhaps even carelessly. She’s likely still avoiding the subway, splurging on brunch, and carelessly maxing out her credit card (old habits die hard). Even if she owns her Upper East Side digs outright, utilities must be accounted for, but clearly, Carrie’s got cash to burn.

As Carrie gives Enid her donation, AJLT finally acknowledges her eye-popping wealth, which the show had done more subtly in the first season of the reboot. But now we know, Carrie is rich-rich to casually drop $100K without second-guessing herself (or if she’s got enough cash in her debit account).

So, What Is Carrie Bradshaw’s Net Worth?

One estimate is that Carrie is reportedly worth a cool $50 million, making her comfortably wealthy to splurge on real estate and shoes whenever she damn well pleases. Her massive fortune is a departure from the declined credit cards we all know and love, but it must be nice to buy an apartment on Gramercy Park with the ease of grabbing a dollar slice of pizza.