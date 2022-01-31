Andy Cohen Hates “One Or Two” Housewives As Much As We Do

Andy Cohen didn’t hold back during a recent edition of Watch What Happens Live’s “Ask Andy” segment. The Real Housewives executive producer was asked a variety of questions about the hit Bravo franchise, including which housewife he would bring back, which one he misses the most, and who he would go on vacation with. The 52-year-old host also revealed if there are any housewives he personally can’t stand. Spoiler alert: There are.

If Andy had his pick, he told the audience that he would bring back Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks. “Love Phaedra,” he said. Per TMZ, the 48-year-old lawyer was fired from the show after Season 9 for spreading a rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug and rape Porsha Williams. According to the outlet, the clip never aired because Burruss threatened the network.

When asked which housewives he misses the most, Cohen responded with Vicki Gunvalson and Bethenny Frankel. Gunvalson, an original Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, was on the show from 2006 to 2019. She was also supposed to be part of spin-off series on Peacock, but Page Six reported in March that the network canceled her contract. Frankel, for her part, starred on The Real Housewives of New York from 2008 and 2019 for a total of 13 seasons.

Apart from Gunvalson and Frankel, Cohen doesn’t miss many of the former housewives. “Usually if they’re not on, they’re not on for a reason,” he said. But that doesn’t mean that he would pass up the opportunity to go on vacation with some of them. When asked who he would willingly go on a trip with, Cohen said he would be down to travel with “three of the quietest” cast members: Porsha Williams, Kylie Richards, and Heather Gay.

Elsewhere in the segment, Cohen confessed to hating “one or two” of the housewives, but he’s put aside his personal feelings for the good of the show. However, it’s worth noting that the housewives aren’t the only ones making quality TV. During an Instagram Q&A on Jan. 7, Cohen was asked who his “favorite Househusband” is. He responded with a photo of Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga, from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I don’t have a FAVORITE but I think we can all agree this man is a Hall of Famer,” he said.

Joe isn’t the only Bravo husband the Watch What Happens Live host praised recently. A few days after fielding fan questions on Instagram, Cohen admitted to having a slight crush on Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd. “I gotta tell you something,” he said in a conversation with Hotwives’ Danielle Schneider. “We showed a vintage clip of Ken Todd the other night, and I found myself looking at him in a different light.”