We’ve All Been Pronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s Name Wrong

With 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to a close, one would think we know everything there is to know about the famous reality TV family by now. However, on Monday, March 22, Andy Cohen revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that we’ve actually been mispronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s name this whole time. Sorry, what?

It all started when the late-night host brought up a conversation that took place off-camera. “I was talking to you backstage, I said, ‘You talked to Khloé Kardashian,’ and you said, ‘I’m pronouncing her, we’ve all been, pronouncing her name wrong this whole time,’” Fallon said. Then, Cohen revealed that Khloé’s name is actually pronounced “Khlo-ay,” which Kris Jenner supposedly confirmed herself.

According to the Bravo host, the family matriarch revealed in an interview that the accent in the Good American founder’s name is actually there for a reason. “I walked in, I go ‘Khloé’ and the other women go, ‘Excuse me?’ And Kris [Jenner] said, ‘Yeah, that’s actually really how it’s pronounced,’” Cohen said. “There's a little thing on top of the name, why am I the only one that got that? I got the memo.”

The correct pronunciation of Khloé’s name isn’t the first new bit of information we’ve learned about the reality star in recent weeks. On the Season 20 premiere of KUWTK last week, the 36-year-old got candid about her fertility journey and revealed that she successfully made three embryos with Tristan Thompson. “I have one girl, and two boys,” she told Kim Kardashian, adding that she wants to give their 2-year-old daughter True a sister first and foremost.

Prior to the episode, Khloé spoke openly about trying for Baby No. 2 on the “Lady Parts” segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So I actually have done IVF around three different times,” she told host Sarah Hyland, revealing that she froze her eggs once but the process didn’t go as originally planned. “Freezing your eggs, of course, is a great insurance policy, if you will. You know they’re there. I had about 12 or 14 eggs. I can’t really remember. I defrosted them all to mix with sperm and none of them survived.”

Instead of freezing her eggs again, Khloé decided to freeze her and Tristan’s embryos. “I’m so grateful that I decided to make embryos,” she continued, adding that her eggs wouldn’t be “as healthy” if she waited a few more years to do IVF again. And while she hasn’t announced a pregnancy yet, Khloé made it clear that she’s looking very forward to expanding her family. “I definitely do want more kids,” she said. “I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing.”