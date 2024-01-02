In 2006, The Dreams sang “Dreamgirls will never leave you,” and that’s proving to be true — even on TikTok almost 20 years later. On New Year’s Day, star Anika Noni Rose responded to the Dreamgirls TikTok challenge, putting her own spin on the viral trend inspired by her character.

In the musical film, Rose plays Lorell, a member of fictional girl group The Dreams (inspired by Diana Ross and the Supremes), who often must sing backup for Deena, portrayed by none other than Beyoncé. The TikTok challenge pokes fun at how Lorell must smile and pose like a ’60s caricature between background vocals, making for some hilarious and exaggerated recreations.

In her video, Rose pulls the face in various day-to-day situations, like waking up in the morning, cooking her husband dinner, and getting a towel from him while she’s in the shower. “Stepping into the New Year like...” she wrote on the clip.

On Instagram, Rose acknowledged the trend and took it in stride. “Eye see y’all,” she captioned the post. “Happy New Year! Love you. (emoji tryna take credit for my eyebrow.)”

Anika Noni Rose in 2006. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fans flocked to the comments section, calling the video “genius” and “perfect.” “IM SCREAMING LMAOOOO,” one user wrote. “WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS!OUR DREAMGIRL!!!!” another said.

“Okay! The challenge is officially OVER!!! YOU WON!!!” a third chimed in with laughing emojis.

A Dreamgirls Reunion

In November 2022, Rose reunited with her Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson, who won an Oscar for her performance as fellow Dreams member Effie White, on Hudson’s talk show, where Rose shared her favorite memory of the two on set with Beyoncé.

“I think the first thing that I remember, and I remember really fondly, was the first moment where the three of us sang together, and that blend hit,” Rose said, mimicking the look of astonishment on their faces.

Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, and Beyoncé at the Dreamgirls New York Premiere. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Because a blend is not something you can create. It’s either there or it’s not there, and it was fantastic.”

Neither Hudson nor Beyoncé have yet to take on the Dreamgirls challenge, but given that it’s now Lorell-approved, it may only be a matter of time.