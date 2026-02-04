Drake Maye’s Wife, Ann Michael, Is A “Baller” Baker

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye isn’t the only member of his household with a following. His wife, Ann Michael, has become famous for her baking videos, including her viral “Bakemas” TikToks throughout the month of December 2025. As Drake gears up for his first Super Bowl on Feb. 8, Ann Michael has been whipping up treats for his Pats teammates and even fans.

In his Super Bowl LX opening night press conference on Feb. 2, Drake described his wife as “a baller” while speaking about her cooking and baking skills. She regularly bakes for the players on the offensive line, whose job it is to protect Drake from the other team’s defense, and he noted that she made “the normal O-line gifts” before the team left for Santa Clara, California, where the big game will be played.

“She makes something special every day, and I think that’s the best part about her,” Drake told the media.

Ann Michael has successfully turned her love of baking into work. Here’s what to know about her job, their relationship, and more.

She’s Been Supporting Drake Since Middle School

Ann Michael and Drake first started dating in seventh grade. In his pre-Super Bowl press conference, the quarterback called it “special” for them to be on the journey together for so many years. “I wouldn’t rather do it with anybody else,” he said.

Since they started dating so young, they were together for almost a decade before getting married. They announced their engagement in January 2025, and then got married that June. “Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!” Drake wrote on Instagram after he proposed to her on a beautiful beach.

This season, Drake said, “she was at every game.”

She Has Business Acumen

Both Drake and Ann Michael went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She studied business administration, according to her LinkedIn, and graduated in May 2025.

Now, she’s managed to turn her love of baking into work. After the success of her Bakemas videos, she launched a new baking show, Beyond Bakemas, with NBC Sports Boston in January. Her episodes feature conversations with special guests as they make her favorite treats.

Ann Michael also teamed up with JetBlue to bake cookies for fans flying from Boston to Denver for the AFC Championship game in late January. Passengers on select flights were gifted “The Game Day Cookie,” an M&M cookie that came with a note saying it was “created by Ann Michael and served by JetBlue,” according to The Patriot Ledger.

When Drake was asked what he hopes Ann Michael will make if the Patriots win the Super Bowl, he answered, “Whatever she wants. She deserves it. She’s been a part of the journey.”