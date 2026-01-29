Kathryn Hahn is not, by her own admission, a football expert. On Super Bowl Sunday, the Emmy-nominated actor usually watches the Puppy Bowl as her family sits down for the actual game. But when she got the chance to do her first Super Bowl commercial with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, she knew she couldn’t say no.

“I didn’t know who Derrick Henry was, but there was a lot of like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ from a lot of my family members,” she tells Bustle over Zoom from her home office. “So I figured that was a good indication and sign that I should be doing this with him.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, Hahn, 52, is teaming up with OIKOS for her first game-day ad, which sees her travel on a San Francisco cable car that breaks down on an uphill road. Rather than Henry using his NFL strength to push the car, Hahn saves the day — powered by an OIKOS protein shake.

“I was really tickled to be asked,” she says, “because I knew that this was going to land and be really funny.”

Her first Super Bowl ad isn’t the only dream that may be coming true for Hahn this year. The star has reportedly been in talks to play the villainous Mother Gothel in Disney’s live-action remake of Tangled, much to the internet’s delight. Although she wouldn’t comment on the reports, she did tease how much she loves channeling her dark side on-screen.

“There’s more texture to a villain,” she says. “You can show so many colors as a villain that maybe you can’t as the heroine of something. You’re able to show the good, the bad, and ugly. And I always personally think a villain is more interesting.”

Below, Hahn opens up about her Super Bowl traditions, awards shows, and what to expect from the new season of The Studio.

What was it like bonding with Derrick Henry on set?

He’s so sweet — you forget that he’s such a giant superstar. I remember hearing his food for the day, and I was like, “Wow, that is a professional athlete” — he keeps it real tight food-wise, and I definitely do not. That was very inspiring for me to lay off the white wine and run a little tighter ship for 2026.

You push a trolley up a hill in the ad. In real life, what makes you feel strong and invincible?

Every time after I work out or do any sort of yoga, I get that endorphin rush. And honestly, I feel strong and invincible when I put down my phone for a few hours and walk outside and have conversations with people. It’s when I’m like this [gestures to her phone], scrolling crap, that I start to feel not as good about myself. So I like being analog.

What Super Bowl traditions do you have?

It’s all about the food for me. We make all the amazing crap that we don’t let ourselves have the rest of the year. Dinner during the Super Bowl is seven-layer dip, mozzarella sticks, pigs in a blanket, hot wings, and beer.

Who would be your dream halftime performer at the Super Bowl?

She’s probably performed, but Taylor Swift would be amazing with the context of [her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce]. That would be really fun.

She hasn’t yet.

That’s crazy. How do we pitch it? It should be this year. That would be incredible.

For your next Super Bowl ad, which past co-stars would you want to reunite with?

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones. I have so many pals who would be so fun to do any of these with — just some very fun, hilarious humans. Adam Scott. I mentioned all Parks and Recreation people because they happen to be my favorite people on the planet, but any of those guys would be a blast.

You and Melissa McCarthy presenting at the Golden Globes was so funny. If you could do a movie with Melissa, which I’m shocked hasn’t happened yet...

I know. Me, too.

What would be your dream idea?

I feel like we should be sisters. There should be some sort of chasing — I don’t know what it would be. Maybe somebody dies, and we’re both in the will and trying to outdo each other. Something like that.

What is your favorite and least favorite part of going to an awards ceremony?

My favorite part is the stargazing. I’m still always like, “I can’t believe I’m in the same room with these people.” The thing I like the least is the wearing of the heels. I know how good they look, but I just can’t do it, so I always bring a backup pair of shoes — just my Birkenstocks or some hotel slippers.

Who are you hoping to run into at the next awards show?

I would love to see the casts of Sentimental Value and The Bear because I didn’t have a chance to see them the last couple of times. My old co-star Kristen Bell is always fun to run into and Kate Hudson. She was [at the Globes], and we didn’t have a chance to give each other squeezes. Every time I see her, it feels like going home. I love that woman so much.

Speaking of Kristen, what are the chances of another Bad Moms movie happening?

My God, I ran into Mila [Kunis] at the last one, too, so it feels like this is in the air somewhere. I don’t know what the chances are, but we’re still around.

The Studio has been sweeping awards season, and you’re about to start filming the second installment. What can you tease?

I don’t know if anything’s been made public yet, but there are some pretty fabulous guest stars who have already signed on, whom I am champing at the bit to be in scenes with. There’s going to be some locations outside of LA that’ll be really ripe for satire, which I’m also very excited about.

Who are your dream guest stars?

[Timothée] Chalamet would be amazing. Any of the Kardashians would be incredible. There are some serious directors who I think would be really fun to have, or serious actors, like Leonardo DiCaprio, would be incredible. A huge turn-on for me is when somebody can make fun of themselves or poke fun at their mystique.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.