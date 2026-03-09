Anna Camp Comes Out As Bisexual

A year after debuting her relationship with writer and stylist Jade Whipkey, Anna Camp is opening up about her sexuality — and celebrating the journey here.

During an appearance on Tommy DiDario’s podcast I’ve Never Said This Before, in which guests are invited to share something they previously haven’t expressed, Camp came out as bisexual.

“I don’t think that I’ve ever said this in a public forum ... I don’t even think I’ve said it fully to even my friends or my family,” Camp said in People’s preview of the March 10 episode. “But as a 43-year-old woman, I’m very proud of myself for owning my sexuality at this age. I think I’m a very strong person for doing it in somewhat of a spotlight, with people criticizing and judging and making assumptions. I’m really proud to be bisexual.”

Anna Camp’s Coming Out Experience

After appearing together on social media early last year, Camp and Whipkey made their red-carpet debut at the June 2025 premiere of Bride Hard.

“The largest obstacle I faced this year personally was juggling the emotions about coming out in my 40s, which included guilt for not embracing it sooner and excitement for finally being free from the constraints that had been placed on me by society and my upbringing,” Camp told Out in October. “I overcame it through support from my friends and family and through connecting with supportive members of the queer community.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Today, while opening up about being a bisexual woman, Camp told DiDario that the majority of responses have been “very supportive, thank goodness.” But, she acknowledged: “There’s always these outliers.”

The Scream 7 star explained that she doesn’t take bullying personally. Rather, Camp is focused on her own evolution. “You think you know yourself, and you think you’ve got this idea of who you are, and that’s how your life is going to go — and that’s happened to me several times in my life, where I thought that I knew what was happening,” she said.

Camp was previously married to Michael Mosley and, later, her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin.

“To continue to evolve as a person means that your partners can either evolve with you, or not,” Camp said. “And I find myself really having a major evolution in my 40s, and not being afraid of it. I mean, sure there are times that I feel like, Oh, god, like I’m taking a risk, this is scary, I’m doing it in a public forum — but to say, ‘No, I only get one life. And I want to be happy, and I want to learn the most about myself that I can,’ that’s what life is all about.”

Her Sweet Relationship With Jade Whipkey

In a September birthday post for Camp, Whipkey offered moving insight into the pair’s relationship.

“Thank you for letting me learn about you everyday,” she wrote. “The way you wash your face with the headband that stays on your towel rack that does not have a towel because it is too close to the counter. The hands you got from your mother. How you love to swim but only in a warm pool. The way you love everything and everyone around you. You deserve it all and we are creating it together!”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the comments, Camp called Whipkey her “everything” and her “favorite human on the planet.” She continued: “Thank you for letting me see ur soul and love u with all I have. It’s a lot. So I hope ur ready for it all.”

And come February, Camp asked Whipkey to be her Valentine during a gondola ride at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. “My child self is still jumping up and down. Anna you have healed so many parts of me and bring me closer to the girl I am,” Whipkey wrote — sharing her hopes that she might be Camp’s Valentine every year.