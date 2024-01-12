Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour just made a surprise, Devil Wears Prada-coded joint appearance.

The erstwhile Devil Wears Prada star and the Vogue editor-in-chief — who is said to have inspired Meryl Streep’s character in the movie, Miranda Priestly — recently made a cameo onstage in Gutenberg!

The Broadway show tells the story of two aspiring theater writers, Bud (Josh Gad) and Doug (Andrew Rannells), as they pitch a new play that recounts the life of Johannes Gutenberg.

Different celebrity guests appear at the end of each show to play theater producers, and on Jan. 10 it was Hathaway and Wintour’s turn.

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour. Rebecca Smeyne/WWD via Getty Images

“Oh, Bud! Doug!,” Hathaway said during the pair’s Broadway cameo. “This show is fantastic. We don't need to hear another note!”

“I'm a very famous Broadway producer,” Wintour chimed in, before giving a nod to The Devil Wears Prada: “And this is my assistant.”

Echoing Streep’s Miranda Priestly, Wintour concluded: “I hold in my hands a Broadway contract... That's all.”

“The Collab We All Needed”

Fans appeared thrilled by Hathaway and Wintour’s onstage exchange, with one Instagram user declaring it “the collab we all needed.”

“This is amazing on so many levels!” another fan commented, while one user wrote: “‘Anna’s ‘this is my assistant’ line truly took me out.”

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt. Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hathaway starred in 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada as Andrea Sachs, the second assistant to the fictional Runway magazine editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Streep).

The film is adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name, which is purported to be inspired by Weisberger’s own experience working for Wintour.

Prior to her recent Broadway cameo, Wintour has never publicly acknowledged the movie — but the famed Vogue editor did reportedly attend a private screening of the film upon its initial release.

Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. 20th Century Fox

Devil Wears Prada screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna has previously shared the challenges that came with researching Wintour for the film.

“I had enormous trouble finding anyone in the fashion world who'd talk to me,” McKenna recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “There was one person who spoke to me, whose name I will never divulge, who read it and said, ‘The people in this movie are too nice. No one in that world is too nice.’”