Anne Hathaway Names The One Actor She Wants To Work With Again

With an Academy Award-winning résumé, Anne Hathaway has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and the actor recently revealed which of her former co-stars she’s keen to collaborate with again.

When quizzed by Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of working with Meryl Streep, who she famously starred opposite in The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway appeared thrilled by the prospect. “Oh my gosh, I would love that,” she responded. “I wish. I wish. I wish. She's very busy.”

Hathaway played Andy Sachs in the 2006 comedy-drama, the second assistant to the fiercely intimidating Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep) — a character thought to be inspired by Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The former co-stars don’t currently have any projects together in the pipeline. Although, Hathaway and Streep recently crossed paths at The Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards in Sept. 2023.

The pair also reunited in 2021 for a virtual Entertainment Weekly interview marking The Devil Wears Prada’s 15-year anniversary, during which the film’s director, David Frankel, recounted how Streep was instrumental in Hathaway’s casting.

“Meryl was eager to make the movie, and she said ‘Let me meet with her,’” Frankel shared. “Brokeback Mountain was about to come out. Annie had a wonderful, small role in that. And Meryl watched that scene from the movie, she met with her and called up Tom Rothman at Fox and said, ‘Yeah, this girl's great, and I think we'll work well together.’”

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hathaway previously recalled being intimidated by Streep on the Devil Wears Prada set, telling Access Hollywood in 2006: “It wouldn’t matter if I’d done 50 films, she’s still the best actress in the whole world. I just really kind of had to calm myself down and say, ‘Ok, you know what? Just accept it, she’s gonna be better than you, just learn as much as possible.’”

Emily Blunt, who played Miranda’s snarky first assistant Emily Charlton in the film, shared a similar experience, revealing that she found Streep “terrifying” as Miranda Priestly during filming.