Months after the premiere of It Ends with Us, a new Colleen Hoover adaptation is in the works — and it’s bringing the star power.

On Nov. 20, Deadline reported that Anne Hathaway has been cast in Verity, the upcoming film based on Hoover’s dark romantic thriller. The new film will be directed by Michael Showalter, who previously worked with the actor on another buzzy film adaptation, The Idea of You.

Hathway is set to play the titular Verity Crawford, an esteemed author whose husband brings in a writer, Lowen Ashleigh, to finish his wife’s work after she is injured and unable to do so — or is she? While staying at the couple’s home, Lowen discovers disturbing confessions in Verity’s writing and wonders what to believe as she pursues a budding connection with Jeremy Crawford. Scary stuff!

“Verity is coming to theaters and I am so excited for this cast and the script and the director and the whole team bringing this to life,” Hoover wrote on Instagram. “Cannot wait. More coming soon!”

Fans, too, responded to the announcement on social media.

“I’m So Seated!!”

For many, Hathway + Hoover = a winning combination. “Must read then, must watch now,” one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. “Hyfr I’m so seated!!” said another.

Over on Reddit, Hoover fans were celebratory, with one commenter declaring Hathaway an “amazing pick” for the complicated antagonist. “Anne has an incredible range for this role!”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Omg yes,” wrote another. “This is exactly who I would’ve casted.” Some fans even saw another Oscar in Hathaway’s future.

Others Were Skeptical

Despite the sheer star power, not everyone is on board with Verity just yet. Whether soured by the controversy surrounding It Ends with Us, or simply distaste for Hoover’s books, some fans asked Hathaway to reconsider the job altogether.

“Anne please, I can assure you there are so much better thrillers out there,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“I love Miss Annie but not for this,” said another.

Of course, several fans voiced their excitement for the project and Hathaway’s involvement — even if they were a little wary about saying so.

“I was going to [say] a whole bunch of negative things here, but if we’re being honest I’m gonna watch it,” as one Redditor put it. Someone replied, “Yeah, I saw the headline and thought… ‘Anne! Noooo…but when’s the release date?’ 😅.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Similarly, on X, one fan said: “I fear this is a Colleen Hoover adaptation I would be seated for.”

“I’m very much tuned in for anne hathaway in verity I’m so sorry #guilty,” wrote another.

For Hathaway’s part, it’s unlikely the buzz — good or bad — will sway her feelings toward Verity or any project. “This is the first time I’ve known myself this well,” she told Vanity Fair earlier this year. “I don’t live in what others think of me. I know my own mind and I am connected to my own feelings.”