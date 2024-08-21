Brandon Sklenar has weighed in on the rumored It Ends with Us press tour drama.

The actor posted a statement on Instagram on Aug. 19, telling followers he wanted to “address all this stuff swirling online.” Sklenar was likely referring to the alleged behind-the-scenes feud between the movie’s director, Justin Baldoni, and some of the main cast, namely, Blake Lively.

“The women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves,” he wrote. “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive.”

It Ends with Us is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel, and follows the story of Lily Bloom (Lively) who gets into an abusive relationship with a character named Ryle Kincaid (played by director Baldono). The film also stars Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate, who Sklenar tagged in his IG post alongside Lively and Hoover.

Sklenar continued on Instagram, “What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It's been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Brandon Sklenar, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds at the It Ends With Us premiere. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It Ends With Us Drama, Explained

Rumors of feud began circulating on Aug. 5, when several fans pointed out that Lively and Hoover weren’t following the film’s director and star Baldoni.

As the press It Ends with Us press tour rolled on, fans also began noticing that Baldoni and Lively, who also served as an executive producer, weren’t promoting the movie together. Rumors of a feud spiralled further on Aug. 6 at the film’s New York premiere, where Baldoni was not photographed with Lively, Hoover, or his co-stars.

Lively also alluded to creative differences with Baldoni during an interview with Radio Hits UK, revealing that “they begged” her remove

In a new interview with Radio Hits UK, Blake Lively spoke about a disagreement amidst rumors of creative differences Lana Del Rey’s “Cherry” from the film, without specifying the “they” in question.

Baldoni also acknowledged that there was “friction” on set in an interview with ELLE UK. “There are all these things that happen every day on set, there’s always friction that happens when you make a movie like this,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s that friction, I believe, that creates the beautiful art. Everything in life needs friction to grow.”