Anne Hathaway & Dakota Johnson Kiss In The Verity Trailer

Calling all Colleen Hoover stans — the first look at Verity is finally here.

In the two-minute trailer, Amazon MGM gave us our first peek into the twisted thriller from the author of It Ends With Us. Starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, the teaser supercut clips of the two stars kissing, bleeding, and slinking around a dark house together.

“Even with my generous warning, you’re going to continue to ingest my words,” Hathaway says in the ominous voiceover.

In case you haven’t read the bestselling book, Dakota Johnson plays Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who gets hired to ghostwrite best-selling author Verity Crawford’s latest novel (Anne Hathaway), who is unable to complete it after getting into an accident that killed her daughters and left her in a coma.

But as Lowen continues to work on the story, she begins an affair with Verity’s husband, Josh (Josh Hartnett), and finds a frightening, unfinished manuscript by Verity that begins to haunt Lowen and blur the line between fiction and fact.

The story is sure to be thrilling and sensual, in the classic vein of Colleen Hoover, with plenty of shots of Dakota Johnson wrapped in a silk robe and Anne Hathaway wearing red lipstick and big sunglasses.

Verity is directed by Michael Showalter, who previously worked with Hathaway on Amazon MGM’s hit fanfic-turned-film, The Idea of You.