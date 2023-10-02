If you think you’ve seen every title in Anne Hathaway’s repertoire, think again. One of her film scenes is going viral on TikTok for a surprising reason: People didn’t know the movie existed.

The scene comes from the 2005 film Havoc, which follows a group of young teenagers who go to East Los Angeles to “experience the ‘gangsta’ lifestyle firsthand.” The movie boasts an A-list cast, including Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bijou Phillips, Shiri Appleby, and Josh Peck.

In the viral clip, Hathaway’s character, Ali, is at her high school locker, telling friends about getting arrested and going to jail the night before. “Ali, you are so f*cking down, like doing hard time and sh*t,” a friend responds.

Walking down the hallway, Ali gets confronted by three guys doing a terrible job at pretending to be a gang, played by none other than Mike Vogel, Tatum, and Gordon-Levitt. “Yo, she was in lock-up, motherf*cker, what?” Ali’s friend tells Vogel’s character, who responds, “Going to jail is f*cked up.”

On TikTok, many users have poked fun at the characters’ inconsistent accents (“Whyyy were they talking like that?”) and marveled at the film’s existence. “This movie never existed on my side of the Matrix,” one user wrote, with another asking, “How do Anne Hathaway, Channing Tatum, Shiri Appleby, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt exist in the same universe?” A fan joked, “I’ve never seen this deleted scene from The Princess Diaries.”

There’s a good reason for some of the confusion. Havoc was released straight to DVD in the United States. Internationally, it received a limited theatrical release, grossing only $300,000 at the box office. It didn’t fare well with critics either, holding a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and an even worse audience score of 36%.

While Havoc isn’t currently available to stream, it’s available to rent digitally through YouTube, Apple TV, and Google TV for $2.99.