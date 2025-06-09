Following a series of critically acclaimed turns in Daisy Jones & the Six and Under the Bridge, Riley Keough is opening up about her latest project with the help of Tribeca and Chanel.

On June 6, Keough and her creative partner, filmmaker Gina Gammell, sat down for a conversation about their limited series In Process. The series was inspired by Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, which has provided mentorship, funding, and artistic support to women and nonbinary writers and directors since 2015.

“Intentionally, we were very open because we were kind of going through the process… but you really have to embrace the messiness of it because it’s such a messy experience as is filmmaking after all,” Keough shared at the Tribeca Festival conversation, which was moderated by filmmaker Margaret Zhang and took place at New York City’s Metrograph.

In addition to discussing In Process — which provides “an intimate look at female creativity and the artistic process” — the panelists spoke about the experience of women and nonbinary filmmakers working in the industry today.

“Just having those conversations with people you’re collaborating with and being open and vulnerable makes for a much better performance,” Keough said. “As a woman, especially when you’re in a directorial position, you feel this urge to be like ‘I know everything,’ and I think it takes so much strength to say you don’t know something. You have to find the strength to ask questions and learn.”

Margaret Zhang, Riley Keough, and Gina Gammell at the Through Her Lens event. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s a key goal of Tribeca and Chanel’s filmmaking program, which is dedicated to uplifting emerging American voices behind the camera. Through Her Lens jurors, mentors, and advisory committee members comprise some of the most notable names in film and television, including Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington, Mara Brock Akil, and many more in the 2024 program alone.

As Tribeca co-founder Jane Rosenthal previously said in a statement, “Riley and Gina are exactly what Through Her Lens is about — women owning the frame and making damn sure they’re not the last ones through the door. Mentorship is more than advice — it’s about showing what’s possible and paving the way forward.”