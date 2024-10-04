It’s time to head back to the land of Genovia. On Oct. 4, Anne Hathaway confirmed that The Princess Diaries 3 is finally happening after years of hope and speculation, and she seems to be on board to reprise her iconic role as Princess Mia Thermopolis.

The Hollywood Reporter first announced that Disney was developing a third Princess Diaries film, with filming scheduled for 2025 and Adele Kim, who wrote Crazy Rich Asians, attached to direct. “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” she said in a statement.

While the outlet reported that Hathaway is expected to return, no official deal was yet in place. However, later in the day, the actor confirmed her involvement in an Instagram video, tagging Kim, Disney, and production company Somewhere Pictures.

The actor filmed a countdown to three, which is first interrupted by Mia yelling her iconic quote “shut up!” in the first film, then by Julie Andrews’ character, Queen Clarisse, repeating the line in the 2004 sequel. After “3,” Hathaway reiterates, “shut up!” as the film’s song, “Miracles Happen (When You Believe)” by Myra, starts playing in the background, and a screenshot of THR’s article appears.

But Will Julie Andrews Return?

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Both Hathaway and Andrews expressed their willingness to make another Princess Diaries sequel for years, before Garry Marshall, who directed the first two films, passed away in 2016. However, Andrews’ return for the third film has yet to be confirmed — and it could go either way.

In 2019, Hathaway stated that Andrews “wants to do it” when asked about a sequel on Watch What Happens Live. But in a March 2024 interview with Today, the legendary actor said the possibility was unlikely. “There was dialogue about it, [but] nothing had been realized,” she said. “And I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now. I can’t be sure.”

However, Andrews specified that she’d be “very happy” to make a sequel. “But I don’t expect to,” she added. Now that Princess Diaries 3 is no longer shelved, perhaps she will indeed reprise Queen Clarisse one more time.