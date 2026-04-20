The Princess Diaries 3 Is Still Happening, Thank God

Mia Thermopolis is still reigning over Genovia, and Anne Hathaway is hoping to return to her throne soon. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor gave an update on The Princess Diaries 3 while promoting her other long-awaited sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Sitting with her DWP2 co-star Meryl Streep, Hathaway reassured everyone that a third Princess Diaries movie is still in the making. “One hundred percent, we’re constantly working on it,” she said, noting that the Devil Wears Prada sequel “cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space.” When she stepped back into Andy Sachs’ shoes in the summer of 2025, she said, “it became impossible to focus on both at the same time.”

Now that DWP2 is hitting theaters on May 1, Hathaway said “the intention is to make Princess Diaries hopefully next.” However, she stressed that the project “is not greenlit or confirmed yet” by Disney, while also acknowledging that “everybody wants it” to happen.

“If I learned anything from [Devil Wears Prada 2], it’s that expectations are very, very high, and if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park,” she explained, with Streep in agreement. “You've got to wait for the right script,” she added.

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Hathaway wasn’t the only one with tea to spill. Meg Cabot, who penned the original Princess Diaries novels, claimed at New York’s BookCon on April 19 that more familiar faces will return. “There is a part for everybody, because there’s a thing that happens where everyone has to show up,” she said. “Robert Schwartzman’s in it. Chris Pine obviously is in it. Although he says he’s not, but he is.”

Pine played Mia’s love interest Nicholas Devereaux in the first sequel, while Schwartzman starred in the original film as her BFF’s brother Michael Moscovitz, who had a massive crush on Mia before she discovered her princess status.

Hathaway has been open about her hopes to make The Princess Diaries 3 for years, even after the death of director Garry Marshall delayed the process in 2016, and her co-star Julie Andrews told Today that she “doesn’t expect” another sequel to happen. However, Hathaway finally confirmed the third movie was in development in October 2024 with Crazy Rich Asians writer Adele Kim set to direct.

Few other details are known about the third Princess Diaries, including the storyline and whether Andrews would reprise her role. However, Hathaway promised EW that her team is “chipping away at the script,” and honestly, that’s good enough for us.