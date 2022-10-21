Love Is Blind Season 3 was not easy for Colleen Reed, who continually fell for two men who then rejected her in the pods. But they say everything happens for a reason, and in Colleen’s case, getting dumped only gave her the space to fall hard for Matt Bolton. The duo left the pods together, and from the moment they touched ground in Malibu, they couldn’t seem to take their hands off of one another.

At the cocktail party in Episode 4, they seem like one of the stronger couples at the time. They clearly have physical chemistry, and their conversation flows easily. While Colleen brags to Zanab Jaffrey (who actually ended up with Cole Barnett, Colleen’s pod ex) about how good the sex has been, Matt exclaims over and over again that he’s “in f*cking love with this woman.” Things are going really well by mid-season, but the Love Is Blind Season 3 extended trailer hints at some major issues ahead for the couple.

What Happens With Matt & Colleen?

It’s wild to think that Matt went from yelling about how much he loves Colleen to shrieking in the extended trailer that he can’t marry “this woman” under any circumstances. Colleen is crying, and Matt’s face is all red and puffy — what went down here? It’s unclear if they even make it to the altar or not by the end of the experiment. Of course, their social media accounts are currently all scrubbed of any hint as to who they remain close to from their time filming — though they don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Does Cole Break Colleen & Matt Up?

Cole dumped Colleen in the pods because she seemed superficial to him, but Cole seems to be flirting with her at the Malibu cocktail party, noting again that she’s very much his physical type. He and Zanab are still working through their issues at this point, and there’s a shot in the trailer for the rest of the season with Cole and Colleen talking. It sounds like he’s telling her that he thinks she’s hot and sort of regrets his decision given how Zanab is acting outside of the pod.

Do she and Cole get together? Is this what Matt is so upset about? Cole follows Colleen on Instagram, and after clicking through, it looks like Cole’s “liked” a number of her pictures, including one posted as recently as June 2022, which is interesting, given that the season filmed all the way back in summer 2021. There definitely could be more to the story here.

This article will be updated as new episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 are released.