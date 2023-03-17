If Back in the Groove whet your appetite for female-focused age gap dating shows, you’re in luck. TLC’s MILF Manor premiered in January, pairing women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s with a pool of younger men — which just so happens to be comprised of each other’s adult sons.

It’s... a lot! But if you’ve been keeping up with the show in earnest, you may be curious about which MILF Manor relationships survived before the finale airs on March 19. For example, are Gabriel Jayne and Stefany Johnson still together?

During MILF Manor Episode 8 (the penultimate entry before the big finale), Gabriel expressed concerns about his situation with Stefany — but not because they lacked a connection. “What scares me is that, like, sometimes when you establish something so strong with someone, if you make it to such a romantic level, it could totally be ruined in, like, six months,” he explained.

Stefany seemed surprised, describing the moment as a “reality check” in a confessional. “Love’s a risk, and I’m willing to put it all out there,” she said. “But why would I put myself all in if, you know, he’s not willing to do so? It makes me question if this is even gonna go anywhere.”

That question was still hanging over the couple by the end of the episode — however, Gabriel might have actually answered it on social media before the finale even aired. His TikTok features several videos with a woman who isn’t Stefany. In a Feb. 22 post, they even share a kiss.

Gabriel also hasn’t posted much about MILF Manor, which could suggest that it didn’t play a major role in his personal life. But he did, at least, seem to have a good experience with his mom, April Jayne, on the show. April shared a behind-the-scenes clip of them hanging out on a boat — fittingly set to Meghan Trainor’s “Mother.”

Gabriel’s posts with another woman seem to date all the way back to April, at least, which fueled speculation about his relationship status on the show — and whether or not he was really single at all, as some Reddit users wondered. However, as The Washington Post reports, filming actually began in February 2022. So while Gabriel’s posts might suggest that he’s been in a relationship for much of the last year, they don’t actually conflict with the MILF Manor filming timeline. Rather, it’s totally possible that Gabriel and Stefany simply didn’t work out and left the show single.