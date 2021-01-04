Twitter Has Thoughts About Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Reportedly Dating

Are they or aren't they? After Page Six published photos of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles holding hands on Monday, Jan. 4, everyone seemed to have an opinion on whether the pair was 2021's first new celeb couple. According to People, they were together at Montecito, California's San Ysidro Ranch for a friend's weekend wedding, which sparked speculation about their relationship status. A source told the magazine that Wilde and Styles have been dating "for a few weeks," noting they were "affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy" at the wedding.

The duo, who was later photographed at Styles' L.A. home towing luggage, recently worked together on Wilde's Don't Worry Darling film. The actor, who split from longtime partner Jason Sudeikis in early 2020, told People in November that she "did a little victory dance" when she learned Styles would be replacing Shia LaBeouf in the 1950s-set thriller she's directing.

"To me, he's very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," the mom to Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4, told the magazine. "It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."

Although some people on Twitter who share that same admiration for the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner are sad that he may be off the market, others couldn't ship him and Wilde quick enough.

One user tweeted that her friend recently spotted Styles and Wilde hiking, so naturally, she was going to start hiking, too — "just in case."

Some drew parallels to Zoë Kravitz's split from husband Karl Glusman.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users applauded Styles' ability to juggle multiple objects at once.

Regardless of your reaction, this new date — and reported coupling, in general — has given fans a lot to think about.