Are Jake & Rae Together After The Ultimatum? An Investigation

Going into Netflix’s new reality dating show The Ultimatum, April Marie gave her boyfriend of two years, Jake Cunningham, a direct order: “Marry me, or I’m moving the hell on.” The longer the couple stayed in the experiment, however, the less likely it seemed that April was going to get what she wanted. Jake immediately hit it off with Rae Williams — who came onto the show after giving her own boyfriend Zay an ultimatum — and the two continued to grow closer with each passing day. “Rae literally hits every single thing I need in a girl, plus more,” Jake said after their first chat.

Jake and Rae quickly discovered that they have a lot in common, including that they’re both mixed race, eventually want two kids, grew up as only children, and are extremely close to their Italian-American mothers. “Everything that you were saying, I was like, ‘Oh, they found my twin,’” Rae told Jake, who replied that she’s the “girl version” of him. So it came as little surprise when they chose each other for their first three-week trial marriage.

“Right after our first date, we literally bonded on every level,” Jake told Rae at the cast selection dinner. “Every other time we went to the next date, you were the one I actually looked forward to getting to know and spending more time with. At the end of the day, I could see a future with you.”

After a week of living together, Jake and Rae were loving the experience, noting that they shared the same commitment to cleanliness, a similar sleep schedule, and of course, sexual chemistry. Even Rae’s dad — who has “never really liked anybody” that she’s dated in the past — gave Jake his stamp of approval. Jake’s mom, on the other hand, had her doubts, privately telling her son that “there are tons of people out there like Rae” and not exactly hiding her preference for April.

Jake later told Rae he wished that his three weeks with her “never had to end,” though he recognized that Zay still loved her and felt guilty standing in the way of their relationship. “I would love for us to go off to the sunset,” the Marine Corps vet said. “I’ve gotten to know everything about you deeper and deeper and deeper. And living with you has shown me what I really do need in a relationship and what I do deserve. ... I might feel bad stealing you from somebody, but at the end of the day, the person that I would wanna really leave with is you.”

Before the pair could get to that point, Jake and Rae still had to move in with their respective original partners for three weeks. And needless to say, they each encountered some serious roadblocks. Jake and April continued to argue, particularly after she went through his phone and found videos of Rae shaking her butt. Meanwhile, Jake learned that April had been “texting a lot of guys that she found out partying at the club,” accusing her of playing “jealous little tricks.” At one point, April also thought she was pregnant, though she later revealed she’d gotten her period.

Meanwhile, Rae couldn’t give Zay reassurance that she wanted to be with him, so he decided he was “ready to get f*cked up and just forget all this even happened.” He left their apartment, and, according to Rae, was “being really sketchy” and stopped sharing his iPhone location with her and didn’t respond to any of her calls and texts throughout the night. When Zay finally returned home shortly after 8 a.m. “drunk, smelling like the club, [and] smelling like perfume,” as Rae put it, she told him that she didn’t want to be with him anymore, later admitting that she’d “literally punched him” because she was so “pissed.”

After Rae broke up with Zay, she said she wouldn’t have done anything differently on the show, surmising that everything had turned out how it was supposed to. She also saw Jake as an even more viable option to choose in the end, now that she was single. But whether or not they end up with each other remains to be seen.

The preview for the season finale shows Jake telling April, “Me and Rae are not running off together. We’re not doing that.” But it also seemingly shows Rae interrupting Jake and April’s ultimatum day conversation. Viewers will have to wait until the finale airs on April 12 to find out who Jake chose, but social media seems to hint that he and Rae are not together. In January, for example, Rae tweeted there “ain’t much out there to have feelings for.” And just prior to The Ultimatum’s premiere, Jake’s relationship status on Facebook was listed as “single.” He’s only posted on Instagram twice since October 2020, so there’s not much else to go on. It’s just as unclear if he and April left the series engaged or called it quits.