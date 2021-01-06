Could it be the end for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? According to a new report from Page Six, "multiple sources" revealed the A-list celebrity couple is calling it quits after six years of marriage. One source told the outlet that "divorce is imminent" and that the SKIMS founder has already hired an attorney to handle the proceedings.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," the source revealed. "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks." Wasser has represented many celebrities in the past, including Ryan Reynolds, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, and more. The attorney was also hired to handle Kim's previous divorce from basketball star Kris Humphries in 2013.

In addition to the divorce claims, the outlet reported that the reality TV star hasn't been seen wearing her wedding ring recently. And if that's not a sign that things may be going south for the couple, who share four children together, the rapper reportedly stayed at their place in Wyoming over the holidays while the rest of the family celebrated at home in California. "Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce," the source added. "She's done."

Fans have been predicting their relationship's demise for a while now — especially after Kanye's presidential rally in South Carolina this summer where he claimed that he and Kim considered aborting their first child. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he tweeted on July 25. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Also in July, the Jesus Is King rapper went on a Twitter rant claiming that he had "been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf" for a criminal justice summit they both attended in Nov. 2018. In the same tweet, he said that his family was trying to fly in doctors to put him on a 5150 psychiatric hold. In a separate tweet, the musician referred to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-un."

Despite everything, it appeared that Kim was committed to sticking by his side. "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health."

Sadly, this new Page Six report suggests that Kim has had a change of heart. It's worth noting that while Kanye did attend his wife's recent 40th birthday party in Tahiti and presented her with a hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian as a gift, the outlet said that he only stayed on the island for one day. "He showed up late and he left early," the source said. "He wouldn't appear in any of their Instagrams."

Moving forward, Page Six's sources say that one of the biggest things Kim and Kanye have to work out is who will get their Calabasas home. "Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that's where the kids are based and growing up," the source said. "That is their home." They also noted that while she owns all the property around their home, Kanye's the one who owns the actual house, which could certainly complicate things.

With no official confirmation from the couple about the status of their marriage, it's hard to say for sure whether they're headed toward divorce. Per Page Six, their reps have not provided comment on the story as of yet, but divorce is something the pair has reportedly been considering for a while now. "This isn't the first time they’ve been talking about a split," the source said, "but this time it is way, way more serious."