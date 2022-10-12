Viewers might have believed that Romeo Alexander, Jill Chin, and Kira Mengistu’s Bachelor in Paradise love triangle ended with Kira’s elimination last week. But this is Paradise, and that would have been a little too neat. On Oct. 4, Kira hinted that there might be a twist in her journey as she live-tweeted the show. “Don’t feel sad for me just yet,” she wrote after she didn’t receive a rose.

Now, we know why. During the Oct. 11 episode, Romeo and Kira were reunited on the beach. To recap: Kira originally returned to Paradise to see if there might still be a connection with Jacob Rapini, almost forming yet another love triangle. (Jill, for her part, doesn’t hold it against Kira. “She did deserve to have that conversation with him,” she tells Bustle. “And so did he.”)

When Jacob confirmed he was happy with Jill, Kira turned back to Romeo to shoot her shot one last time. “I really wish we had given this a real try ... I just feel like it’s unfinished business,” she said before the two shared a kiss. Kira then asked Romeo to leave the beach with her, and after a prolonged pause (and a hilariously unsure facial expression), Romeo decided to do just that.

His smile at the very end before driving off with Kira didn’t quite convince Twitter he was happy, though. Users shared their reactions to the last-minute coupling.

Even Kira herself was surprised by Romeo’s delayed reaction, sharing her feelings as she live-tweeted the show.

After leaving the beach together, are Kira and Romeo still together after Bachelor in Paradise? That’s not clear just yet. However, in a Sept. 15 TikTok about freezing her eggs, Kira did say, “I don’t yet have a stable partner.” Granted, the couple wouldn’t reveal their official relationship status before their Bachelor in Paradise journey aired, anyway, but perhaps it could be a subtle hint that the couple is keeping things casual if they’re together at all.

