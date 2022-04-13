All The Clues Lascelles & Ashley Are Still Together After Temptation Island

With seven years under their belts, Temptation Island’s Lascelles Lagares and Ashley Rodriguez had been together longer than any other Season 4 couple going into their TV adventure. Though the New Yorkers had that shared history to their credit, 26-year-old content producer Ashley signed them up for the USA reality show, questioning why Lascelles still hadn’t proposed, also hoping the experience would help them grow their “unbreakable” love.

Meanwhile, Lascelles, a 27-year-old recruiter, personal trainer, and model, described them as a “super power couple.” However, their Temptation Island bio notes that they’re “admittedly co-dependent,” and he “seems willing to do anything to make Ashley happy, even at the expense of his own financial and emotional needs.”

By Temptation Island’s third episode, though, Lascelles had already formed a deep connection with single model Trace Winningham and even told her that she was exactly what he needed in his life. Watching the footage back, a tearful Ashley’s jaw literally dropped, as she watched her boyfriend having the open, vulnerable type of conversation that their relationship had been lacking. Though she also bonded with Mike early on, the exchange was tough to process.

“You come on this experience and you meet someone for just two days, you know absolutely nothing, just like five facts about this person, and you’re telling me that she is what you really need in your life?” Ashley said during the March 30 Temptation Island after show. “Where is your head?”

Reacting to the episode separately, Lascelles explained that he was simply adjusting to going from a “pretty strict” seven-year relationship to being single on the show. “I wasn’t expecting to feel this way so early on,” he added on the after show. “You know, I’ve barely met Trace and things are picking up so fast that it’s like I couldn’t slow it down. Everyone gets a piece of Lascelles, and that’s a common theme that’s been in my life. Like, I’ve always been giving ... all my energy to everyone who might not deserve it.”

He added that it was “heartbreaking” watching it all play out on screen: “I love Ashley, and the last thing I want to do is hurt her. And so the feeling of me hurting her and possibly losing her forever, that’s something that I can’t see myself living with.”

Things may get worse before they get better, though. Despite initially turning him down for a second date, Trace will give Lascelles another chance to “shape up” and explore their relationship, rather than giving attention to other singles. What’s more, another Temptation Island single, Madelyn “Juicy” Rusinyak, predicted from the beginning that Lascelles will cheat on Ashley, noting she immediately noticed his wandering eye.

“So Lascelles would say things as people would walk by and it shows you know, in the first episode,” she told Distractify in an April 7 interview. “We’d be like, ‘Oh, all right, OK.’ And I was thinking, you know that man, he’s gonna cheat.”

Regardless of whether or not her prediction comes true, there have already been several hints that Lascelles and Ashley left Maui together. One good sign that the pair is still together (or at least are on good terms) is that they’re still operating their joint social media channels, albeit separately. Shortly after celebrating their seven-year anniversary in August 2021 — around the same time Temptation Island began filming — they posted a video announcement on their LiveWithLash YouTube channel that they were taking a break from posting.

Since then, Ashley has continued to produce solo content on their channel, while Lascelles has covered their joint “Get Fit with Lash” Instagram content. Another promising clue? Ashley commented on Lascelles’ shirtless April 4 workout video from her personal account, writing, “Get it,” and adding a flame emoji. They also still follow each other on social media and haven’t deleted their couples’ photos and loving comments, which, though not definitive, bodes well for their post-Temptation Island relationship status. You’ll have to wait until the final bonfire to find out for sure if they’re still together, though.