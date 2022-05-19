Trace Is Dropping Ominous Hints About The Temptation Island Reunion

Surviving Temptation Island is about as easy as surviving your typical shipwreck. This is something that cast member Lascelles learned the hard way after testing the fortitude of his seven-year relationship with Ashley in pursuit of something romantic with island single Trace. However, Trace will be the first one to say that she wasn’t initially expecting things to work out with Lascelles when they met.

In an interview with Distractify, Trace revealed her true motivations for going on Temptation Island. "To be honest, initially, I was kind of like, going for a good time," she said. "I was like, OK, I'm gonna be cute on a beach. I'm gonna, like, have fun, meet people, and that was gonna be it. I had no idea that I was going to make a connection, I had no idea it was gonna get as deep as it got. And that was something that definitely took me by surprise."

She couldn’t ultimately reveal if she and Lascelles were still together after the show, though it seemed as though the two were bound to pursue something serious. Lascelles admitted to being in love with Trace on the show, even going as far as to refer to Ashley as a past girlfriend.

Photo by USA Network

In the interview she refers to Lascelles as “my boo,” which would also seem to point to the couple potentially still being together. Trace also opened up about she and Lascelles’ trajectory as a real life couple throughout the course of Season 4. "That was set in stone and that was kind of what the temperature was the whole season.” she stated. “And so we definitely carried that out, even beyond after we finished filming and everything.” As reassuring as that may sound, she did end her sentiment with something a little more mysterious, adding “But [with] the reunion, you will be in for a treat."

The final bonfire leaves Ashley and Lascelles’ future together unclear. Ashley wants to follow her heart, and tearfully reveals that she wants to leave to work things out with Lascelles. Despite Lascelles’ admission that he’s “in love” with Trace, it’s clear that he’s affected by Ashley’s declaration. While we’ll find out the decision Lascelles makes at the bonfire during next week’s episode, some social media sleuthing reveals he still follows Ashley on Instagram. He does not, however, appear to still be following Trace, which could point to some drama — that aforementioned “treat” Trace teased, perhaps — at the reunion.