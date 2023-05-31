Even after more than three years of dating, The Ultimatum: Queer Love’s Lexi Goldberg and Raelyn “Rae” Cheung-Sutton still weren’t on the same page about marriage. In a last-ditch effort to save their relationship, Lexi issued Rae the ultimatum on the Netflix reality series. “I was part of this because my relationship was at a standstill, and I didn’t know what to do,” Lexi tells Bustle of her reason for joining the show. “I really truly think that I put my heart on the line in this experience. I feel like every day was so emotionally charged and so heart-heavy because I cared.”

By Episode 8, they’d navigated everything from Rae and Vanessa Papa having sex to Lexi not feeling like a priority in the relationship. “I think forever is hard for me,” Rae told Lexi during their “last date night as girlfriends” in The Ultimatum’s eighth episode. “This is a big commitment. It’s a weird situation. It is the ultimatum. Like I feel back-against-the-wall and it’s either making a decision or losing you. But there’s like so many factors that kind of get in the way or, like, block me or make me second-guess things.”

Though viewers will have to wait to see if Lexi and Rae get engaged on The Ultimatum, they’ve dropped plenty of clues that they at least left the show together. The all-queer installment of the Netflix franchise filmed between September and November 2021, and the following month, Rae posted a photo of her and Lexi outside The White House, writing, “I guess this counts as a White Christmas.”

Though they were a bit more sly moving forward, Lexi and Rae were both in New York City in August 2022, and both posted photos on vacation in Hawaii — on the same beach, no less — a month later. On Halloween 2022, Rae dressed up as Tommy Lee, writing on Instagram, “Looking for my Pam Anderson.” That seems to be another giveaway since Lexi’s Instagram bio says she “was once called our generation’s Pam Anderson.”

Another cast member, Yoly Rojas, also might’ve accidentally dropped a spoiler. In January 2023, which was when the reunion was filmed, Yoly shared Instagram highlights from spending “72 hours in LA” with Rae and Lexi. That’s where the signs of them being together end, though, and just before The Ultimatum premiered, Lexi posted a cryptic caption saying that she hadn’t “emotionally dealt with it for a single second.”

Either way, Lexi still seems close to her first trial marriage partner, Mal Wright. Lexi often comments on Mal’s Instagram posts, calling her “my loveeeeee.” Mal, for her part, regularly returns the love calling her Ultimatum partner a “BADDDDIIIEEEEE,” but also seems to support Rae. “I love you and love watching this journey boo,” Mal commented on one of her co-star’s May posts.

Regardless of where she and Rae stand today, Lexi still appreciates the significance of being part of the franchise’s inaugural all-queer cast. “I get chills every time someone says it. It means everything,” she says, noting she’s never felt so comfortable in her skin as she does now. “I talk a lot about ‘younger Lexi,’ and I just think she would be so proud of me. After not being able to figure out my sexuality at an earlier age, she would be like, ‘Damn, look at you go.’”