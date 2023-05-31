After the first batch of The Ultimatum: Queer Love episodes dropped, Yoly Rojas saw why many fans were hoping that she and Xander Boger stayed together. “Today I learned what y'all mean when you say you ‘ship me and Xander,’” the fashion stylist captioned in a series of behind-the-scenes Instagram photos from their trial marriage on May 29. But are Xander and Yoly still together now? Here are all the clues.

At a minimum, the pair, who joined the Netflix reality series with different partners, still follow each other on Instagram and seem friendly. As recently as May 27, Xander commented on photos of Yoly’s dog, Margaux, with heart-eyes emojis, and just a week earlier, the doctor of physical therapy wrote under a workout video that Yoly might need some PT services. However, the fact that Yoly asked Xander for more advice in the comments section, rather than offline, might not bode well for their current relationship status.

Another factor working against the duo: Xander lives in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, while Yoly is still based in Chicago where she runs a styling and image consultancy business. Meanwhile, in the Pacific, Xander, who’s also a certified yoga instructor, runs a program called Movement rX, which uses an “integrated approach of physical therapy and preventative care to optimize your movement, improve your confidence and performance for the activities you love,” per her website.

In one of her first posts after The Ultimatum: Queer Love wrapped filming in November 2021, Xander offered a clinical take on neuroplasticity — or the ability of the nervous system to change after an injury — that also might foreshadow her ending. “Neuroplasticity doesn’t happen during the thing you’re trying to learn,” she captioned a December 2021 post, citing a Stanford neuroscience professor. “It doesn’t happen during the terrible event, or the great event, or during the thing you’re really trying to shape and learn from. Nothing is actually changing between the neurons that is actually going to last during these moments.”

Of course, Xander joined the show with longtime partner Vanessa Papa, while Yoly issued the marriage ultimatum to Mal Wright. Regardless of the outcome, Xander tells Bustle that she learned to love herself more during the experience. “I’ve also learned to trust myself more and feel that I can give myself the answers and the confidence and all those other things that I was always looking for someone else to give me,” she says.

Yoly, for her part, walked away from The Ultimatum, finding out that she is “capable of loving two people at the same time,” despite being a self-described serial monogamist. “That surprised me,” she explains. “I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, these feelings don’t negate each other; they don’t make me feel less about either one of them. I love them both for different reasons.’”

Are Mal & Yoly Still Together After The Ultimatum?

When it comes to Yoly’s original partner, Mal might have already spoiled the Queer Love finale. In December 2021 — the month after cameras stopped rolling — she posted an Instagram photo with Yoly at a wedding in Tulum, Mexico. After that point, however, any clues that Mal and Yoly are still together are scarce. In addition to the fact they follow each other on Instagram, another positive is that Yoly posted an Instagram video that Mal filmed at a Netflix Pride party on May 11, 2023. The stylist also teased in a separate caption that she “met some new faces, rekindled with some old ones.”

However, at the same West Hollywood event, they didn’t pose next to each other on the red carpet. (Xander actually had her arm around Yoly.) There are bigger signs that Mal and Yoly might have broken up, though. As previously mentioned, Yoly lives in Chicago, but Mal’s Twitter lists Seattle as her current city. In January 2023, Yoly also referred to herself as “back outside bae” on social media, noting that she went through “some of my lowest lows in 2021/22.” She added, “They say you can’t fully experience highs without knowing the depths of your lows and babyyyy I got to know my darkness. I learned to ask for help . . . and leaned on the community I’ve built around me and broke open.” In March, Yoly also posted about solo travel.

Mal, for her part, is less active on social media, but seems to still be close friends with fellow cast member Lexi Goldberg. The pair often comment on each other’s Instagram posts, and as recently as May 27, Lexi called Mal her “loveeeeee.”

Are Xander & Vanessa Still Together After The Ultimatum?

Courtesy of Netflix

If Xander’s aforementioned hints weren’t enough to suggest that she and Vanessa also are no longer together, the latter’s Instagram also offers several clues of a breakup. Though Xander follows Vanessa on Instagram, she doesn’t follow her back, and one commenter pointed out the lack of photos with her original Ultimatum partner, writing, “How have you guys been dating for 4 years but she’s not on your IG at all?” What’s more, though Vanessa visited Hawaii in August 2022, she’s noted on several occasions that she now lives in California after first moving there in 2020.

In a separate interview with Bustle, Vanessa admits that watching the first batch of episodes was a “cringey” experience. “Post-filming and during filming, I did a lot of reflection, and of course, watching it brings back a lot more memories,” she adds. “I think my main takeaway from watching it is that I recognize what a strong, overwhelming personality I can be, and I totally get that people are thrown off by me. But I was in this pot with people who didn’t necessarily enjoy my presence — they gave me a really hard time — and I learned to survive through that. So, I think I’m proud of myself.”

Though it remains unclear if these particular Ultimatum stars are currently single, signs suggest that they’re not most likely not dating each other.