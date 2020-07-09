In December 2019, rumours circulated that Lily James and Matt Smith had split. Fast forward to May 2020, and the couple were pictured together for the first time in three months. Neither has commented on the status of their relationship and now talk among fans has started up again after Lily James was spotted with Chris Evans over the weekend.

First seen together outside a London club and at Evans’ hotel on July 4, James and Evans were later seen eating ice cream and having a laugh at a London park on July 8. The two may well just be close friends, but it comes as no surprise that this very cute outing has ignited a dating rumour. Bustle has reached out to reps for both actors, and I'll let you know if they come back with any comment.

As Refinery29 points out, Evans is “famously private when it comes to who he’s dating.” His relationship with comedian Jenny Slate, which ended in 2018, was the only one Evans shared publicly. So if the Mamma Mia and Captain America stars are indeed dating, they likely want to keep things on the DL.

As for why exactly Evans is in London, film site Cinema Blend notes that the star has several upcoming projects that could potentially be filming in the city following, including the actor is in talks to star in Little Shop Of Horrors — or even a project including James. We'll just have to wait and see.