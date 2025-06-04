Meghan Markle Shared Adorable Lilibet Photos On Her 4th Birthday

A golden birthday calls for a golden gesture: Princess Lilibet turned 4 years old on June 4, and her mom, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made sure to publicly mark the occasion on social media. Meghan honored her daughter with multiple Instagram posts, including previously unseen Lilibet photos and the “Baby Momma Dance” video she and Prince Harry made in 2021.

A Birthday Tribute

Meghan’s first post for Lilibet featured a photo of her cradling the little girl in her lap. As usual, Meghan opted not to reveal her daughter’s full face; her hand obscures Lilibet’s nose and mouth as they cuddle together. A second photo included in the carousel shows Lilibet as a newborn, snuggled up to her mom with her profile in view.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!” Meghan wrote in her caption. “Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

Next came another two-photo post, both of Lilibet and her dad, Prince Harry. The first captures more of her newborn phase; in it, Harry and baby Lilibet look at one another as he holds her in front of him. The second is more recent, showing Harry and Lilibet hand in hand as they stroll barefoot along a sandy, palm tree-lined path.

“The sweetest bond to watch unfold,” Meghan captioned her second post, adding the two-hearts emoji. “Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer.” For good measure, she added, “Happy birthday Lili!”

“The Baby Momma Dance”

After the photos, Meghan had another surprise for her followers: a video of her and Harry dancing in the hospital as they awaited Lilibet’s arrival. She shared it alongside a portion of Lilibet’s birth story to give context.

“Four years ago today, this also happened,” she wrote. “Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex doing the “Baby Momma Dance” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

Appropriately, the two are doing “The Baby Momma,” a viral dance trend that really took off around 2019, per Mamamia. It dates back to a 2013 video created by YouTuber Cameron J. Henderson, who dances as his alter ego Starrkeisha to lyrics including, “Baby mommas, this your song / been pregnant for way too long / until the DJ turn it on.” It caught on among expecting moms who were overdue and ready to hurry their births along.

Henderson celebrated its success in July 2018, writing on Instagram, “5 years ago I created this song called ‘The Baby Momma Dance’ for Starrkeisha … 5 years later it’s still going strong making it one of the longest lasting online challenges!”

Actor Shay Mitchell is one of the countless other mothers who have tried it, posting her video in October 2019. “I’m officially overdue and trying everything,” she noted in the YouTube description, later adding, “If the Baby Mama Dance won’t work, what will??”

That was apparently Meghan and Harry’s thinking, too, and now their royal rendition is forever part of Lilibet’s birth story.