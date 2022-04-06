At the outset of Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Colby Kissinger was “100% in” and “ready to propose to” his girlfriend of a year-and-a-half, Madlyn Ballatori. “I just wanna be known as her man,” Colby explained. Madlyn was not at all on the same page, explaining that she was “not ready to get married yet” and didn’t even “really believe in there only being one person for everybody.”

As part of the show’s dating experiment, Colby and Madlyn each had to choose a new partner from the five other couples in the cast for a three-week trial marriage. Madlyn formed an instant connection with Randall Griffin, but Colby didn’t quite have the same luck. Though multiple women were interested in him, he chose Lauren Pounds to be his trial wife. However, his selection made Lauren’s original partner, Nate Ruggles, feel threatened enough to propose, and once she accepted, Colby’s trial marriage was over before it had the chance to begin. Instead, he and April Marie — whose first choice, Hunter, also rejected her to propose to his original girlfriend — agreed to give the experience a shot together.

The two got along but lacked a romantic connection. So Colby decided to “outsource,” as he called it, and kiss another woman at a club off camera, then continued to communicate with her outside of the show. His reasoning was that he wanted to “make [the experiment] real” for Madlyn by exploring another relationship. But Madlyn didn’t see it that way. It also wasn’t until after they moved back in together that she learned he’d still been talking to the woman.

Heading into their final night together before ultimatum day, Madlyn said she was “ready to marry Colby.” But she seemed to have a change of heart during their dinner conversation. “I can’t leave here with you ... It’s not gonna work,” she told him before getting up and leaving the table.

“He went to another girls’ hotel room at 4 o’clock in the morning so that it would be real. So that I would be able to marry him,” she told cameras after the argument. “That’s not what I’m willing to do for the rest of my life. I thought it would be my last dinner with Colby as my boyfriend before he became my fiancé. ... I can’t marry somebody like that. I can’t have that for the rest of my life.”

Colby wasn’t ready to throw in the towel. “Right now she is in a state of confusion on what she wants to do,” he explained in an interview the next morning. “The last thing I want is to see Madlyn walk away. The last thing I want is to see Madlyn upset, confused the way she is. I’ve caused this. I don’t feel like I’m gonna get this chance again. I don’t think I’m gonna find another person like Madlyn. I don’t feel like I’ll find these feelings I have for her in somebody else.”

Previews for the season finale reveal that Colby does propose to Madlyn, but tease that she might not say yes. “I do love Colby, and I thought I would’ve really wanted to marry him, but our issues might be too big,” she says in the sneak peek, before she’s shown leaving alone in an SUV. But given that just hours earlier she felt “incredibly optimistic” and better about their relationship than she ever had before, it seems unlikely that she just walked away.

Madlyn’s Instagram also includes a potential spoiler about where she and Colby stand now. In July 2021 — several months after filming ended — Madlyn tagged Colby in an Instagram photo from a trip to Nashville. Because the whole premise of The Ultimatum is ti either get engaged or break up, that suggests she accepted Colby’s proposal and that the two are still together. However, neither of them are particularly active on social media — Colby hasn’t posted on Instagram since April 2021 — so viewers will have to tune in to the final two episodes to find out definitively.