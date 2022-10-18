Bachelor in Paradise may be better known for its drama, but two contestants are proving that you can find love on the beach: Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby. The newly formed couple took shape in Week 4, just as it seemed like Michael’s time in Paradise had reached its end. Having just broken up with Sierra Jackson, Bachelor Nation’s favorite dad had no obvious connections heading into the rose ceremony — until Danielle showed up.

At first, Danielle’s arrival was little more than a surprise, being that she’d been largely absent from the franchise since her appearance on The Bachelor in 2016 and Paradise Season 4 in 2017. However, shortly after the excitement settled, it was clear that she and Michael had found a spark in one another.

Danielle’s Arrival

At the beginning of the episode, Michael lamented his lack of connections. He mentioned that, in Sierra’s absence, he began to feel lonely. In a private conversation with Wells, he admitted “I want to stick around, [I’m] hoping it happens,” while also adding that he wants a partner who understands his life.

As the ceremony approached, the writing was on the wall for Michael. “I’m really sad that I may be out of time here,” he said. “It was supposed to be different, it’s just how things fall.” He then asked for a miracle, and to his surprise, one was delivered as Danielle Maltby descended the staircase toward the beach. “I’m a cautiously optimistic romantic,” she said as she arrived. A romantic in his own right, Michael wasted no time approaching Danielle and whisking her away from the crowd.

There was a visible rejuvenation in Michael’s spirit. He mentioned that they’d spoken before, and while they had history, their beach meeting was the first time they’d ever met in person. Danielle quickly admitted that she was smitten by Michael and that she was open to the journey of Paradise. Even Wells, who’s a friend of Danielle, was rooting for the new couple. “I think she’d be perfect for Michael,” he said. “They should be together.” Shortly thereafter it was time for the rose ceremony, during which Danielle gave her rose to Michael. He was bolstered by her choice, expressing that he felt as though Danielle might be the one to reawaken his ability to love. “It was a really easy decision to give the rose to Michael, I can’t wait to see what tomorrow holds,” Danielle said.

Michael & Danielle’s One-On-One Date

The duo took some time to explain how they knew each other before the season. Each of them had lost former partners, and it was in that shared grief that they found their initial bond. “When you can resonate with someone who can understand what you’re going through when you lose a loved one,” Michael started, “it’s great to feel like you’re not alone.” Danielle was then awarded a date card and unsurprisingly picked Michael to join her. The date led them to an afternoon on a boat, about which Danielle couldn’t hide her excitement.

They wasted almost no time establishing their chemistry on their date. They seemed aligned on what they wanted, being that neither party wanted to rush into anything. They were more interested in finding a true connection, someone that made each of them a better person. However, there were still obstacles standing in the way, most of which belonged to Michael. “On paper, Danielle and I are a perfect match,” he said, before lamenting his apprehensions about already having been in love. It’s not that he couldn’t find love again, it’s just that he was comparing Danielle to his late wife, something which he admitted wasn’t fair.

Michael soon realized that it was his own walls that were hurting his chances with Danielle. The gates of vulnerability began to open u as they found common ground in their respective pursuits of happiness. Both understand the wake of losing a partner, which connected them. They spoke about the years of trauma they’d been unpacking, “I think for a long time I was searching for someone when I wasn’t who I wanted to be yet,” Danielle said. They came to the conclusion that, in a way, their seasoned souls and mended hearts were perfect for one another. “It was really sweet,” a tearful Michael said about their date, before sealing the afternoon with a kiss. “Maybe it’s the last first date of my life.”

Are Michael & Danielle Still Together?

Potential spoilers ahead for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. For those rooting for the happy couple, the latest spoilers and leaks suggest that they are still together after leaving the beach. First, both Michael and Danielle follow each other on Instagram, which is always a good sign. But the major spoiler comes from blogger Reality Steve, who leaked that the pair leaves the beach as a couple. While they don’t leave engaged, it appears that they’re still going strong. The duo was spotted together at the wedding of Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland on Aug. 20, which means that they’ve likely been together for over three months.