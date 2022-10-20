Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden are slowly becoming Love Is Blind Season 3’s most conflicted couple, even though they were one of the most assured duos going into the cocktail party with their exes in Malibu. They seemed set to make it to the altar, given that they each made intentional choices to leave the pods together after dating other people. For instance, Bartise was also dating Raven Ross intensely in the pods, but when she did jumping jacks during one of his more vulnerable moments, he seemed to realize that maybe she wasn’t the one for him — even though he was 100% sure she was hot. He broke it off with her and proposed to Nancy, who had just finished dumping Andrew Liu.

By the time they get to Malibu, Nancy and Bartise are all over each other, and it’s clear that they have real chemistry, but after his admission that he cried trying to decide between her and Raven in the pods after the cast cocktail party in Malibu, things quickly go south. There seems to be a small chance that Nancy and Bartise are together after Love Is Blind Season 3, sexual chemistry aside. While she follows him on Instagram, Bartise doesn’t follow Nancy back, which is peculiar.

Does Bartise Still Have Feelings For Raven?

Nancy and Bartise connect instantly when they meet face to face. At the cocktail party in Malibu, Bartise even tells the other men that he’s more in love with Nancy than he was in the pods — that’s how good things are going. Until he has a couple more drinks and starts to talk a little more loosely about how attracted he is to Raven.

When he and Nancy recap the night, Bartise tells Nancy, in the name of being “honest,” that he was happy to see that Raven was as much of a “smokeshow” as he thought she was. Nancy slowly clues into what he’s actually saying, and when he mentions that he was truly, deeply torn between Raven and her, it looks like this is the first time she’s hearing the information.

In the trailer for the rest of the season, Nancy is seen sobbing as Bartise yells that “looks do matter,” which is strange because they did seem physically attracted to each other. There’s another scene in the preview with Bartise and Raven in a pool and talking about his attraction to her, and whether it was at a group party that Nancy also attended or a solo meet-up on their own, it doesn’t bode well for his relationship with Nancy. For what it’s worth, Raven and Bartise don’t follow each other on Instagram, but they each do follow other cast members. Is there beef or are they being coy?

Does Nancy Still Have Feelings For Andrew?

While all this goes down, Nancy and Andrew are also spotted talking together in the Love Is Blind Season 3 trailer for the final episodes. In the clip, she says it hurts to love someone — clearly Bartise — who isn’t attracted to her. Andrew replies that he thinks she’s beautiful and judging from the glimmer in her eye, Nancy is all about his delivery.

Still, Nancy and Bartise might realize as they stray from each other that they actually do love each other and want to be married. If Bartise and Nancy are together after Love Is Blind, they have to do a ton of emotional work based on the fights they’re having on the show.

This article will be updated as new episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 are released.