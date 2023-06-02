After first meeting in an online LGBTQ+ group during the pandemic, The Ultimatum: Queer Love’s Sam Mark and Aussie Chau took their romance offline. One and a half years later, Sam, 31, was ready to get engaged, but her 42-year-old Australia-born partner was on a different timetable. “I want to live with you for five years, and if this is meant to be, where I want to go to that marriage state, then I’m open to it,” Aussie explained in the Netflix reality series. Prior to Ultimatum Day, it still was unclear if Sam and Aussie were going to stay together, though.

Despite being a decade younger, Sam was often the voice of reason and emotional support for Aussie and prioritized her partner’s needs over her own. Though the couple had been together for well over a year, Aussie, who’s still processing some childhood trauma, hadn’t introduced Sam to Aussie’s “pretty close-minded” family yet. The couple’s primary issue related to communication. On the final night of their three-week trial marriage, Aussie temporarily walked out, just as Aussie had done to Mildred Bustillo during the first trial marriage phase. “What I can tell you with certainty is that this is not what I want in a marriage,” Sam said in Episode 8.

In a preview for The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale, Sam told Aussie, “In our three weeks together, there are just so many of those moments of just, like, you walking away.” In another clip, she added, “I don’t know if Aussie is ready to be what I need for me.” Though viewers will have to wait to see if Sam and Aussie get engaged, there are mixed clues about whether or not they’re still together after filming wrapped in November 2021.

Courtesy of Netflix

One bad sign is that Sam and Aussie don’t follow each other on Instagram, nor are there any signs of each other on their respective accounts. That being said, neither shares much personal info on their accounts. On March 7, Sam, who primarily uses Instagram to promote her work as a certified tarot advisor and healer, posted about having just “experienced some of the lowest lows” she could remember in years. “That feeling of absolute overwhelm and hopelessness and just wanting to give up. Instead of continuing on that path, I made the choice to transmute my anger, my grief, and my sadness into one of hope, empowerment, and creative freedom,” the Glendale, California, resident captioned her post. “The hope I was able to find inside of me while everything felt like it was crumbling and breaking me down to my knees manifested right before my eyes and ears.”

Despite the cryptic post, Sam and Aussie seemed to confirm they’re still together at a Netflix Pride event on May 11. Though all of the other original couples stood separately in the cast group photo, Aussie’s arms were around Sam. While it isn’t definitive proof, they were hardly the picture of an ex-couple that had gone through a messy breakup.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Aussie’s Instagram primarily consists of re-posts relating to social justice advocacy and psychology. On May 25, Aussie reflected on The Ultimatum filming experience. “It still feels surreal that I was part of Netflix’s first queer reality dating show,” Aussie wrote. “I’m not a reality tv kind of person but felt an inner calling to do this. It took a lot of courage to step outside of my comfort zone and I’m grateful that I did. I was 100% committed to the process & gave it my all. I’m proud of my fellow cast members for doing the same.”