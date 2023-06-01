Tiff & Mildred Majorly Hinted At Their Relationship Status After The Ultimatum

Following a painful divorce from her wife, The Ultimatum: Queer Love’s Mildred Bustillo found what she was looking for when Tiff Der slid into her DMs. After two years of dating, Mildred, 33, issued an ultimatum on the Netflix series: “We either get engaged, or we’re done.” Despite their strong connection, Tiff, 32, still had some major reservations about marriage based on their constant arguing and larger communication issues. Heading into Ultimatum Day, Tiff and Mildred’s relationship remained on shaky ground.

After castmate Aussie Chau left their trial marriage early, Mildred reunited with Tiff. By the final night of their trial marriage in Episode 8, Tiff noted a change of heart. “Coming into this experience, I wasn’t deeply thinking about marriage, and all of a sudden, now I actually am thinking about marriage with you,” they said. The conversation went left when the topic turned to Mildred’s first marriage, and Tiff admitted it was “very scary” that Mildred was “never in love with” her ex-wife but married her anyway.

The conversation devolved into an argument, but the mom — whose son was 16 when filming took place in late 2021 — remained steadfast. “I know that right now I’m solid, and I know what I feel,” Mildred said. “And if that’s something that is not enough for you, then maybe that means you’re not the person I need to marry.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Though it remains to be seen if Tiff and Mildred got engaged in The Ultimatum’s finale, clues suggest they’re not still together today. For starters, they don’t follow each other on Instagram, and what’s more, there are no photos or further signs of each other on their accounts.

Regardless of whether or not Mildred is now single — she did post about a “date night” in January — she captioned an April Instagram photo, “Current status: Happy.” After celebrating an undisclosed business success in Puerto Rico the same month, the Long Beach, California-based Zumba instructor posted some cryptic social media captions. “Healing yourself can be offensive to people that benefited from your brokenness,” Mildred wrote on April 28. Days later, she posted another Instagram caption that read, “I hustle harder when my feelings are hurt. You will never find me where you left me at...” After The Ultimatum premiered in May, Mildred joked that she was “eating [her] feelings” while watching the first batch of episodes.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiff, for their part, has been living more than 100 miles away in San Diego where they co-host the “unfiltered” weekly Fweebs Podcast with Karina Gonzalez. In November 2022, Tiff posted a telling Instagram caption of their own. “This is the part where the smiles become more frequent, life tastes a bit more sweet, the sound of laughter plucks my heartstrings, and I can start to see bold colors of love and life spill onto a blank canvas — a new beginning having the freedom to create it the way I want,” Tiff wrote. “Not because the world and circumstances around me have changed yet, but rather because I'm on my way by constantly changing the way I choose to look at them. I will manifest.”

After joking in February that they “always resort back” to their dog Shylo because “these streets ain’t loyal,” Tiff reflected on their Ultimatum experience. “What a crazy, once in a lifetime journey I've had with these folks!” they captioned a May cast shot from the Netflix Pride event. “Lots of tears, more tears and even more tears. But lots of good memories as well! Some of us are close, others are cordial and some we want to run away from, BUT one thing we have in common is an intense eye and heart opening experience that no one else will understand!”