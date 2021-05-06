Season 2 of Netflix's The Circle brought the catfishes, the love triangles, the catfish love triangles… it really had it all. Somehow the producers managed to improve upon the first season, which landed as the world itself was going into isolation and we all were talking out loud to ourselves and our Alexas.

So we met up (virtually, of course) with our favorite Season 2 finalists and the WINNER (Chloe, DeLeesa aka Trevor, Lee aka River, and Courtney) to see what they really got up to, how much they remember from their time in the Circle, and whether they’re over the drama or not.

More videos you might enjoy:

Does WONHO Know Himself Better Than WENEE?

‘Shadow & Bone’ Cast Test Their IRL Friendship

Are The ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Stars Anything Like Their Characters?

​Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie Test Their IRL Friendship

Have you subscribed to Bustle Digital Group on YouTube?

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze Producer: Lauren Tegtmeyer Interviewer: Brian Anthony Hernandez Post Supervisor: Amy Eakin Editor: Steph Taylor Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan