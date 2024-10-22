During a recent conversation with her fans, Cassandra Peterson — better known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark — revealed she had a bad interaction with a celebrity whose name “rhymes with Pariana Mande.” She then doubled down, reposting an article about her remarks on Instagram and hash-tagging Ariana Grande’s name.

It was this post that caught Ariana Grande’s eye. “I’m so disheartened to see this,” the Wicked star commented on Elvira’s post. “I actually don't even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family.”

In parentheses, Grande explained that she went to Elvira’s show “around 7 years ago,” when she was “really not great with being in public crowds or loud places.” She went on to apologize, and to praise Elvira. “If I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so,” she wrote. “Thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but I’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!)”

What Happened Between Ariana & Elvira?

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Elvira told fans about her encounter with Grande during a Q&A at Knott’s Berry Farm in California, claiming that the pop star requested 20 tickets to her show for her family and friends, but refused to take a picture with her in return.

“We gave her the tickets and she comes backstage and she asks if I can take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought,” she recalled, as seen in a viral video. “I take a picture with every single one of them, I sign autographs for every single one of them. Then I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’ And she goes, ‘No, I don't really do that.’”

Elvira also remembered that Grande left before the show began, which aligns with Grande’s memory of the night. “All her relatives stayed, and she took off,” Elvira said.

After a round of boos from the Q&A audience, someone on stage with Elvira quipped, “she’s playing the wrong witch,” nodding to Grande’s role in Wicked as Glinda the Good Witch.

There seem to be no hard feelings on Grande’s side, as she ended her comment by writing “sending love always” and declaring that Elvira will “always be our queen of halloween.” Elvira has yet to respond to Grande’s apology.