Ariana Grande's Scoop Neck Minidress Defied Gravity

The film isn’t even out yet, but Ariana Grande’s portrayal of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie has already proven to be one of the smartest casting decisions in recent memory.

Not only has the pop star been a devout fan of the musical since childhood, but her dedication to honoring the character via her sartorial choices is unmatched. From the Oscars to the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, she’s attended just about every major 2024 event decked out in all pink, as if she’s just been transported from the land of Oz. Now, she’s so committed to the role that even her clothes are defying gravity.

Ariana’s SNL Minidress

Ariana Grande just took “Glindacore” to the next level. While promoting her upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Oct. 10, the “Thank U, Next” singer stood alongside the likes of Stevie Nicks and Bowen Yang in a rather unexpected garment. Not because the dress boasted a warm chocolate brown color instead of the millennial pink she’s been sporting lately, but because of its unique silhouette.

From JW Anderson's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the hemline of Grande’s minidress was so dramatic — and gravity-defying — it might actually have been made with magic. Flared away from her body at an incomprehensible degree, the saucer-like skirt practically mirrored the silhouette of a ballerina tutu.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The leather number also featured a scooped neckline and a drop-waisted design.

To compromise for its extra short length, Grande paired the dress with black sheer tights for added coverage.

She Wore The Internet’s Most Hated Shoe

On Oct. 10, Grande posted an Instagram carousel commemorating her time at Studio 8H so far. In one photo, the “We Can’t Be Friends” songstress shared a twinning moment between her and SNL cast member Heidi Gardner, in which the duo both proudly showed off their matching Maison Margiela Tabi flats.

In true Glinda fashion, Grande sported the cream-colored footwear with baby pink trousers. Gardner, on the other hand, paired her silver slippers with dark wash jeans.

The shoe has long been a topic for debate online thanks to its cleft toe design, but clearly that hasn’t stopped Grande or Gardner from dabbling in the divisive trend.

If the promo video and BTS photos are any indication, Grande’s Oct. 12 episode is sure to be filled with seriously interesting looks.