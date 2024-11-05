Ariana Grande understands why some fans were initially skeptical of her Wicked casting. Appearing on the Nov. 1 episode of the Sentimental Men podcast, the singer and actor recalled fan reactions to her being cast as Glinda the Good Witch in the movie adaptation, which made her nervous to take on the role.

“I felt a little bit of the initial nervousness or the sort of preconceived notions about what I might be able to deliver or not deliver, or why I would be wrong or whatever,” she said, adding that fans of the original musical might only recognize her as a pop star.

“Going off of ‘Side to Side,’ I probably would’ve said the same thing. I probably would’ve said, ‘Why the f***? Kill me. I’ve waited 20 years for this. Kill me,’” Grande continued. “I would’ve said that — as a fan from the outside knowing of only ‘7 Rings,’ probably — I’d say, ‘Well, that’s bullsh*t.’ So, you know, I get it.”

It was announced in 2021 that Grande would lead the cast of Wicked opposite Cynthia Erivo. While she is perhaps best known as a Grammy-winning singer, the musical adaptation isn’t her first foray into acting. In 2008, Grande made her Broadway debut in 13: The Musical, and previously starred in the Nickelodeon shows Victorious and Sam & Cat as Cat Valentine.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Wicked premiere. SAVERIO MARFIA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the Sentimental Men podcast, Grande also explained that she ignored fan criticism online and decided to “just do the work.” She added, “I tried not to let it derail me.”

Ariana Put Her Music Career On Hold

The “Yes, And?” hitmaker also revealed that she took a break from performing and making music during the making of Wicked so she could give everything to the role. “When something once in a lifetime, like this, happens, every single second counts,” she said through tears.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, and penned by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, Wicked follows the green-skinned witch Elphaba, who strikes up an unlikely friendship with her classmate, Glinda, and sets out on an unexpected path to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West.

Along with Grande and Erivo also stars Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Ethan Slater. The movie musical will be released in two parts, with Part 1 arriving in theaters on Nov. 22.