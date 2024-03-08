Music
Ariana Grande's "The Boy Is Mine" Is Her Bad Girl Anthem
The Eternal Sunshine track seemingly responds to scrutiny of her relationship with Ethan Slater.
When Ariana Grande first announced the tracklist of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, nothing riled up social media more than track eight, “The Boy Is Mine.” Not only does it share a name with a classic ’90s duet, but fans thought it alluded to the brouhaha surrounding Grande’s relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
Despite what some fans may assume, Grande’s song does not sample Brandy and Monica’s 1998 man-stealing anthem, “The Boy Is Mine.”
However, she does reimagine the lyrics to fit her experience. Grande indirectly responds to the public scrutiny of her romance with Slater, who had filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay when their relationship was first reported, and playing into the public persona that some gave her.
In her interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Grande called “The Boy Is Mine” her “bad girl anthem” and thought it initially wasn’t a good idea to release it. “But there is a large group of my fans that love a bad girl anthem, and this is, I think, an elevated version of that,” she noted.
Read the full lyrics of “The Boy Is Mine” below.
How can it be? You and me
Might be meant to be, can't unsee it
But I don't wanna cause no scene
I'm usually so unproblematic
So independent
Tell me why
'Cause the boy is mine, mine
Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me
Baby, come over, come over (Oh my)
And God knows I'm tryin', but there's just no use in denying
The boy is mine
I can't wait to try him
Le-let's get intertwined
The stars, they aligned
The boy is minе
Watch me take my time
I can't bеlieve my mind
The boy is divine
Boy is mine
Please know this ain't what I planned for
Probably wouldn't bet a dime or my life on
There's gotta be a reason why
My girls, they always come through in a sticky situation
Say, "It's fine" (It's fine)
Happens all the ti-ime
Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me
Baby, come over, come over (Oh my)
And God knows I'm tryin', but there's just no use in denying
The boy is mine
I can't wait to try him
Le-let's get intertwined
The stars, they aligned
The boy is mine
Watch me take my time
I can't believe my mind
The boy is divine
Boy is—
And I know it's simply meant to be
And I, I take full accountability for all these years
Promise you I'm not usually
Like this, shit, it's like news to me, to me
But I can't ignore my heart, boy
The boy is mine
I can't wait to try him
Le-let's get intertwined
The stars, they aligned
The boy is mine
Watch me take my time
I can't believe my mind
The boy is divine
Boy is mine
