Ariana Grande Talked About Changing Her Voice For Wicked

Amidst the global success of Jon M. Chu’s live-action movie rendition of Wicked, co-star Ariana Grande is opening up about the work she put in for lead role of Glinda the Good Witch.

In a new interview with Variety, the “God is a Woman” singer specifically opened up about the new timbre to her voice that was a result of vocal work as she prepared for the film. Many fans have pointed out the changed quality to her voice — one that’s more high-pitched, crisp and enunciated than the sultry tones on beloved records like “7 Rings” and “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored.”

“Maybe people underestimate how long we spent finding and disappearing into these women,” Grande said of her voice. “So when certain inflections or mannerisms take time to melt away, sometimes people poke fun. But we had a job to do, and we had things to get lost in — because that’s what the piece required.”

She said that she underwent heavy voice training to embody the character, which gave her the new Old Hollywood starlet lilt. “Galinda required a lot of vocal work for me,” she said. “Certain things maybe won’t melt away. Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day.”

The R.E.M. Beauty founder even changed her appearance to assume the role. Known for many years for her brunette high ponytail, Grande shocked fans when she debuted a new honey-blonde look that fit right into the decades-long lineage of blonde Broadway Glindas. A longtime fan of the musical, Grande has been open about how playing Glinda in Wicked has been a lifelong dream of hers, and shared her desire to totally immerse herself in the role, especially in light of the backlash around her casting from longtime Wicked fans.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer even said the original composer Stephen Schwartz approached her about creating a modern, hip-hop version of “Popular” for the film, but Grande rejected the idea.

“Absolutely not, don’t do it. I want to be Glinda, not Ariana Grande playing Glinda,” she recalled herself saying.

Director Jon M. Chu also admitted he was hesitant to cast Grande due to her megawatt stardom. “There was no way Ariana Grande, who had never led a movie, could do this,” he said, but then saying that she later surprised him through the audition process with her understanding of the character and comedic timing. Chu said she showed up fully in character.

“Her voice was different. The way she walked was different. I have never seen anyone change like that,” he said. “She earned this thing like no other.”

Grande said filming the movie was an enveloping experience. “We were really in it,” she told Variety. “And really lost in the sauce.”

And, of course, the blonde hair still remains. “I’m still looking for my eyebrows,” she joked. “I’ll let you know if I find them — I hope I don’t.”

Wicked has already generated $634 million at the global box office after six weeks of release. The second part of the story, Wicked: For Good, will hit theaters Nov. 21, 2025.