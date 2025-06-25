Simone Ashley Spoke Out About F1 After Being Edited Out

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley moved into a world with a whole different meaning for horsepower when she joined Brad Pitt’s F1 movie in 2024. Unfortunately, despite filming scenes for the sports drama, her work was left on the cutting room floor. Ashley still attended the London premiere on June 23, and in an Instagram post afterward, she opened up about her experience working on the film.

Simone’s F1 Ride

The European premiere was held in Ashley’s hometown, and she called it “a joy to reunite with the cast and crew, and to celebrate.” Making it clear that she had a positive F1 experience overall, she added, “I couldn’t have been prouder watching everyone shine on screen and on the carpet, all while wearing my couture @balmain gown that made me feel just as radiant. I’ve come away with friendships and memories I’ll treasure forever.”

Ashley concluded with a plug for F1: “Go see this movie! — it’s a must see ride and speed like you’ve never seen before!”

The support goes both ways. Her F1 co-star Damson Idris recently spoke about her to Buzzfeed UK and described her as “stupidly talented.” Although her F1 role was cut, he said he knows he and director Joseph Kosinski both want to work with her again.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Why Simone’s F1 Role Was Cut

Kosinski explained why Ashley didn’t make the final version of the film during a People interview published on June 16. “It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use,” he said. “There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make [it] into the final cut.”

The director praised her talent, adding, “I would love to work with her again.”

Ashley’s role, according to Idris, was supposed to be “sort of a love interest situation.” He described it as “more of a cameo.” She herself called it “a very small part” in an Elle interview published on June 6. Sharing she was “grateful” to be involved with the project, she said, “I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again.”

Simone Ashley at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco on May 25 Manuele Mangiarotti/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Ashley just wrapped Bridgerton Season 4, so fans should at least be able to count on seeing her back on screen in 2026. Her psychological thriller This Tempting Madness is also on the way, though its release date hasn’t yet been announced.

F1 opens in theaters on June 27.