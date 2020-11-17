Ariana Grande's "34+35" Video Does Austin Powers Better Than Mike Myers

Ariana Grande's new album Positions has been hailed her sexiest record yet, and one of its, well, horniest songs just got an intriguing new visual. Grande's "34+35" video was released on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and instead of going the raunchy route, the pop star opted to honor an iconic film from the early 2000s instead. Soon enough, Twitter was full of big reactions from fans, with many thinking that the video pulls off the Austin Powers aesthetic better than the movies themselves.

The new video, helmed by Director X, sees Grande "switching her positions" from President of the United States, as seen in her blockbuster "positions" video, to a seductive robot and the main scientist that's trying to build her. As Grande gets closer to completing her big invention, the robot takes over and transforms the entire team into sexy fembots, paying homage to the iconic fembots in the Austin Powers series. They're forced to perform some of the film's robotic choreography, dressed in the characters' puffy lingerie dresses and silk gloves — but without malfunctioning and destroying themselves at the end, thankfully.

So far, fans seem to be loving the new video — and its references to the Mike Myers classic. "The entire concept of the MV is something we haven't seen before and that makes it better," one fan tweeted after the video premiered. "You can also see she took inspiration from austin powers and nailed it!" Someone else on Twitter seemed to capture what Grande's biggest fans were thinking in just three words. "AUSTIN POWERS WHO?" they wrote.

After blowing up social media with their initial reactions, fans on Twitter did what they do best and created loads of memes about the video and their responses to it. And yes, they were just as stunned as you were when the pop star came through with a full split at the 1:55 mark.

Obviously, Arianators have a lot of strong feelings about the new video, which actually isn't the first video of hers that was inspired by a legendary flick. For her famous "thank u, next" video, released in 2018, the singer brought in a crew of close friends and celebs to re-enact scenes from age-defining films like Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On, and 13 Going On 30. Just consider the new "34+35" video to be its sexier, funnier older sister.

In a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show, Grande said that "34+35" is one of "my favorite things we've ever done," specifically because of its dirty lyrics. "I just think it’s ridiculous and so funny and stupid," she said. "It's absolutely absurd. We heard the strings that sounded so like Disney and orchestral and full and pure, and I was like, 'What is the dirtiest possible, most opposing lyrics we could write to this?'"