Ariana Grande "34+35" Remix Will Feature Two Breakout Female Rappers

No matter how hard Ariana Grande tries, nothing gets past her fans. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the singer teased the upcoming release of her "34+35" remix, out Jan. 15, with a video of an animated version of herself posing next to two mystery silhouettes. The singer attempted to keep her collaborators a secret, but Arianators speculated that the two artists on the remix would be Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat — and they were correct.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, the "Positions" singer officially confirmed the rumors. And while some fans rejoiced on social media, others were totally unsurprised by the announcement because of some very obvious hints. After the pop star initially teased the remix, Megan commented on the Instagram post with several side-eye emojis, suggesting that she was one of the collaborators.

Doja Cat was also a pretty solid assumption. In November 2020, soon after the release of Positions, the rapper told fans on Instagram Live that she was originally supposed to be included on "34+35" and even sang the verse she wrote for the song. Instead, Grande decided to go solo and feature Doja on the house-inspired track "Motive" instead. Now, it's clear why that decision was made.

In addition to confirming which musicians would be featured on the remix, Grande unveiled the song's cover art, which includes cartoon versions of Megan and Doja Cat donning the same Austin Powers-inspired lingerie looks that Grande and her dancers sported in the "34+35" video. When the video dropped in November, fans thought it pulled off the Austin Powers aesthetic perfectly. The only thing that could make it better, of course, is throwing Megan and Doja into the mix. So far, though, a video for the remix has not been confirmed.