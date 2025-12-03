Another day, another celebrity dishing on their cosmetic procedures. Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti is the latest to join the growing trend. The newly announced Real Housewives of Rhode Island cast member delved into her use of cosmetic procedures during the Dec. 1 episode of the Almost Famous podcast and credited Botox with giving her “a totally different face.”

All About That ’Tox

While giving the latest updates on all things Bachelor Nation, co-hosts Iaconetti and Ben Higgins praised Season 25 Bachelor contestant Mari Pepin-Solis for opening up about her past procedures in a recent TikTok. Inspired, Iaconetti detailed the work she gets done, too. Her top four staples are Botox in her forehead and jaw, and then occasional chin and lip fillers. However, she’s also gotten filler in her under-eye area (where there’s “a little divot”) as well as her temples and “just a couple of little drops” on her cheekbone.

“I kind of go back and forth on what I do again and what I don’t do again, but I’m pretty happy with what I’ve got right now,” Iaconetti said.

The Season 19 Bachelor vet specifically raved about masseter Botox, which gives the jaw a slimmer appearance by freezing the muscle. While she said she “[likes] her face without it,” Iaconetti feels the treatment gives her more of a heart shape.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I love my masseter Botox so much,” she said. “It really creates a totally different face for me. I look, like, so much more feminine and, like, narrow because that’s what it does. It’ll narrow your jaw.”

Beauty Transparency

Beyond the podcast conversation, Iaconetti has advocated for being open about cosmetic procedures. “Next time you feel bad after seeing some girls on social media, remember how much they may spend at the med spa,” she wrote in part on Instagram in December 2024. The accompanying video showed her sister, Lauren, breaking down all the work she’s had done. Iaconetti also detailed hers in her caption.

“I spend a little less than my sister, but this is what I’ve regularly done for years…Botox in my forehead three times a year, lip filler once every year and a half-ish, and chin filler once a year plus lasers and peels,” she wrote. “I also was getting masseter Botox once a year, but I think I’m gonna keep my jaw naturally square from now on. Oh, and I’ve also done lifting threads in my cheeks before. That supposedly only lasts a few months.”

While she didn’t go back to her natural jaw after all, she has kept up with her policy of transparency.