From her mental health to her relationship with Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles doesn’t shy away from sharing a peek behind the scenes of her record-setting Olympic career. And now, she’s opening up about her use of plastic surgery.

Biles shared specifics about her cosmetic procedures with People in a Nov. 13 interview. As the magazine noted, the gymnast recently revealed on TikTok that she’s had three plastic surgeries in total. “And two of them, you would never be able to tell,” she said.

Now, she’s letting fans in on the details. Biles told People that she’s had a breast augmentation (colloquially, a boob job), lower blepharoplasty, and earlobe surgery — something she got “fixed” after a childhood earring injury.

The lower blepharoplasty, a type of eyelid surgery, was Biles’ way of addressing what she calls her family’s hereditary “Biles eye bags.” The trait would often come up during photoshoots, she explained. “And I was like, ‘Oh, baby, I had 12 hours last night, these aren’t going away.”

Her breast augmentation, Biles shared, was about “feeling good about yourself and loving yourself, and I’ve always been very vocal about that.”

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

She added, “And not that I didn’t like the way I looked or the way I felt. It’s just something that I notice obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I’m just so used to it.”

Biles’ Message For Fans

Biles hopes her transparency helps people navigate the throes of comparison. “I also think it shows young girls that they have the right to their own choices, whatever they are, and that’s no shame added as well,” she said. “I feel like nowadays with social media, you see everyone and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, how does she look so good?’”

She reiterated that no one has to change their body to “fall in line,” though. “As long as you love yourself, that’s really all that matters.”

Biles, for her part, has been having fun letting fans in on this part of her life, including last month, when she documented her first flip in a year after her augmentation. (At the time, of course, she playfully referred to it with a cherry emoji.)

Looking ahead, Biles hasn’t ruled out competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles — as she told Sports Illustrated earlier this year, “If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences. But that’s also your decision to decide.”