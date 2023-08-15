After marrying in a private ceremony in December last year, Ashley Olsen and husband Louis Eisner have reportedly welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Otto. A source close to the couple claimed to TMZ that Olsen gave birth a few months ago in New York, and managed to keep the announcement under wraps.

On Jan. 4, it was reported that Olsen and Eisner had secretly wed in Dec. 2022 after five years of dating. The couple is said to have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a Bel-Air home in Los Angeles in front of 50 of their closest family and friends, including her famous sisters Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen.

“She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were in attendance as well,” a source told PEOPLE of the ceremony. “For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding.”

Olsen was first romantically linked to artist Eisner, who is also the son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, back in Oct. 2017. A couple of years later in 2019, the couple sparked engagement rumors after Olsen was seen wearing a dark band on her left ring finger. In Sept. 2021, they made their red carpet debut together at the YES 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles. However, the exact details of their reported relationship have remained mostly private.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Speaking to i-D in June 2021, the Olsen twins gave some rare insight into why they choose to keep their personal lives private, revealing how that choice impacts their designs at their fashion house The Row. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate explained at the time. “I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley added. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal.”