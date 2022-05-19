Atlanta Season 4 Could Be Here Sooner Than You Think

FX’s Atlanta is currently breezing through its third season. After nearly four years away from screens, the Donald Glover creation thundered back to television with a European-set Season 3. The Emmy Award-winning program follows the absurdist tribulations of four friends surviving the hectic and mundane nature of the entertainment industry. After having to wait so long for Season 3, some viewers may be wondering if Atlanta will take yet another excruciatingly long break before Season 4. However, the series is planning on doing the exact opposite.

The Atlanta Season 4 Potential Premiere Date

Season 4 is only a few short months away. In February of 2022, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed, per Deadline, that a new season will be dropping before the end of the year. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall,” he said. “The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.” Unfortunately, you read that quote correctly — Season 4 will be the show’s last season, which means the series will be wrapping up when it returns. Currently, there is no firm release date.

Even though it’s coming to an end, series creator Donald Glover seems to believe the ending they have planned will satisfy their audience. “It ends perfectly,” he said, according to Deadline in February of 2022. His claim is a reassuring endorsement of the final season, especially given that Glover hadn’t even planned on making a Season 3. “To be honest I wanted to end it at Season 2,” Glover revealed. “Death is natural… when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right they don’t happen. Things start to get weird… you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us.”

The Atlanta Season 4 Cast and Plot

For three seasons, the series has closely followed its main quartet of Earn (Donald Glover), Al, aka Paper Boi, (Brian Tyree Henry), Van (Zazie Beetz) and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and it’s safe to assume that Season 4 will continue that pattern. In the previously mentioned Deadline article, Beetz spoke about the catharsis she felt knowing that her time as Van was coming to an end. “I’m glad I knew it was ending because then I could lean into the relationships knowing this was my last chance to play Van,” she said. “I think Van changed my life.” Brian Tyree Henry echoed those sentiments, championing the freedom he feels as his run as Earn’s rapper cousin Al comes to a close. “That’s the great part of coming to an end, it’s in the ethos. It’s up there,” he said. “You can imagine anything you want to.”

With the the main cast likely coming back, audiences will only have to wait until fall to reunite with some of the Peach State’s most outlandish characters. However, where exactly Season 4 will take place is anyone’s guess. Season 3 takes place all across Europe during one of Al’s international tours. Whether Atlanta will return to its namesake for a final season, or go somewhere else entirely, viewers will find out this fall.

