The Atlanta Season 3 Premiere Pulls From Two Terrifyingly True Stories

FX’s Atlanta launched into Season 3 with its first episode in nearly four years on March 24. Rather than immediately returning to Earn and Alfred’s quest to conquer the titular city’s rap scene, the premiere took a detour and explored a couple of tragically true stories. Aired as a two-part episode, the first half (“Three Slaps”) opened with a prologue about a haunted lake before centering on a young Black boy named Loquareeous, who’s sent to live with a questionable white foster family after his biological father is seen physically disciplining him.

The story’s revealed as a vivid dream of Earn’s in the episode’s second half (“Sinterklaas is Coming to Town”), but the plot of Atlanta’s Season 3 premiere was based on two true instances. Georgia’s mysteriously dangerous Lake Lanier provided inspiration for the opening plotline, while the heart-wrenching viral story of Devonte Hart influenced the episode’s main focus.

The True Story Of Lake Lanier From FX’s Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

“Three Slaps” opens with a scene featuring a white man and a Black man on a fishing trip at a mysterious lake supposedly haunted by members of the local Black community who were drowned as a result of a dam built by the government. After discussing a “self-governed Black town” now buried underneath the lake, the scene ends with many Black hands reaching out of the water and pulling the Black man into the lake. While the lake’s name isn’t mentioned in the episode, the story is strongly reminiscent of Georgia’s Lake Lanier, known as a frequent location of many unanswered, predominately Black deaths.

The 38,000-acre lake sits north of Atlanta and has long been rumored to be haunted by the Black town of Oscarville located beneath it, which was essentially eradicated by a government dam. According to reporting by Mic, some of the folklore — including aspects of its portrayal in Atlanta — is fictional, though the town’s overarching Forsyth County did experience a wave of white residents forcing out Black people.

In September 1912, an 18-year-old white Oscarville resident named Mae Crow was found injured, passed out in the woods, and reportedly raped before passing away mere weeks later. Back then, per Mic, the city was home to only 63 people and made up of mainly white residents. Authorities arrested four Black men for the crime, and while one of their charges were dropped, the remaining three (who were reportedly innocent, according to Oxford American) were subject to horrific public lynchings. Following another white woman’s supposed rape, the town’s white citizens committed horrific crimes against the 1,100 Black people living in Forsyth, driving out all but 23 Black residents from the area by 1920.

Lake Lanier was created in the 1950s, decades after most of the Black community left the area. According to the lake’s builders from the US Army Corp of Engineers, “the area was mostly farmland” when they purchased it to create the body of water. But while the lake may not have been built atop of a thriving Black community, some of the land was owned by Black residents who were either unable to sell their property or paid dismal rates for it before they were forced out of the town.

One of the characters in Atlanta alleges Black residents were drowned as the lake was created. Underwater Ghost Towns in North Georgia author Lisa M. Russell dispels the claim but believes there were likely Native American and African American bodies unknowingly buried underneath. “[Former Native American residents] had their ceremonial mounds just covered up with water. The Army Corps of Engineers will say there’s no graves under there,” she told Mic. “But, they didn’t have things like ground penetrating radars where you could find bodies. You couldn’t do that back then. African American slaves did not have burial [markers].”

Toward the end of the March 24 episode, two white women drive a car into the lake with their foster child in the back — we’ll get to that story shortly — and while that didn’t exactly happen as shown on Atlanta, the scene likely refers to another Lake Lanier story. Two women named Delia May Parker Young and Susie Roberts drove off a bridge and into the lake in 1958, and their remains weren’t discovered until 1990.

Horrific events continue plaguing the Lake Lanier area to this day, and every time something happens, people discuss its supposedly haunted nature. A reported 500 people have died at the location since its creation, per Oxford American, and just last year, a boat exploded on the lake and killed six people.

The True Story Of Devonte Hart From FX’s Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

More to come...