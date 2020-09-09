Baby Archie Reportedly Loves To Interrupt Harry & Meghan's Zoom Calls

Over the last few months people across the globe have had to get used to working from home. Negotiating important calls and meetings can be tricky in the house and there’s been an abundance of cute Zoom call intruders in the form of people's children and pets. Getting your WFH set up perfect can be tough and it’d seem that not even the royals are immune. It turns out Archie loves interrupting Meghan and Harry’s calls, according to royal correspondent and Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie. His parents may be hard at work but Archie is ensuring an element of cute is maintained at all times.

Scobie divulges all the latest royal news and interviews on his podcast The Heir Pod. In his latest episode he explained how he'd found out that when Prince Harry and Meghan do video calls there'd often be another visitor on the line. He said, “I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos.”

Finding Freedom is written by Scobie and Carolyn Durand and details Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship. It talks about the way they met, their marriage, having Archie, and the work they do together. While the couple has denied being directly involved in the book, it has been suggested that it went ahead with their tacit approval.

Scobie revealed that throughout the lockdown and since their move the couple have remained close to the royals in London. He also unveiled some pretty surprising details about baby Archie too. He said, “according to a source, they settled on their son's name some time during the final week of her pregnancy. The couple wanted something traditional, a name that was powerful even without a title in front of fit. Archie, meaning strength and bravery, fit the bill. They thought about Archibald for all of one second," a friend of the couple said, per the book. 'He was always going to be little Archie.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t dropped their workload one bit during lockdown and I know that baby Archie would be a welcome break on any of my Zoom work calls.