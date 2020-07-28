Despite not being due for release until August, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the making of a modern Royal family is already making headlines. Chronicling the "deepening rift" between the couple and Buckingham Palace, serialised excerpts published by The Times indicate that the biography also aims to address rumours and reveal new information.

Written by royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, it's been made clear that neither Harry nor Meghan were interviewed or contributed to the biography. "The book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," a spokesperson for the Sussexes said in a statement.

Per BBC News, Durand and Scobie consulted with contacts close to the Royals, including "Buckingham Palace for the Queen, Kensington Palace for William and Kate, and 'the Sussexes' for Harry and Meghan."

Finding Freedom presents a number of theories that have neither been confirmed nor denied by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. So, what does the biography suggest about the couple? Here are six interesting claims.

1 The Meghan & Kate rift didn't happen Simply put, Meghan and Kate "had nothing in common" and "just didn't know each other very well" according to the authors. The book also addresses the rumour that Meghan made Kate cry during a bridesmaid fitting, which apparently wasn't the case at all. "Some of the children weren't cooperating, and there was a lot going on. Everyone tried to help where they could, but it's never easy with fittings," the biography reads. "And in the end, the fitting was fine. Kate and Meghan were both a little stressed, but professional in the room, and there were other people there."

2 The Royal family didn't trust Meghan Specific names aren't mentioned, but "at least two other family members also voiced concerns to each other over the pace at which Harry's relationship had moved," the book claims. It's alleged that a senior royal referred to Meghan as "Harry's showgirl", and another was reportedly heard telling an aide that "she comes with a lot of baggage," per the book extract published inThe Times.

3 Prince Harry said "I love you" after 3 months This claim apparently comes from a friend of Meghan, who alleged that Harry said "I love you" first (Meghan reciprocated). "From there it didn't take long for them to begin talking in non-oblique terms about their future," the authors quote. Durand and Scobie also say that Meghan teased her relationship with Harry on Instagram, posting a photo of a Love Hearts sweet saying 'Kiss Me', alongside the caption "Lovehearts in #London" on the night of one of their dates in the city. It's also said that she followed user @Spikemau5 before their relationship was revealed, which is believed to be Harry's private Instagram. "Spike apparently came from a Facebook alias that he used — Spike Wells — while the second half of the moniker was a nod to one of his favourite DJs, Deadmau5," the book reads.

4 Harry questioned his inner circle's prejudice towards Meghan When Harry and Meghan were dating, the "sustainability of their relationship" was reportedly questioned by the Prince's inner circle of friends. The authors say that Harry wondered whether the remarks and critiques "came from a place of prejudice." They also write that Harry cut a friend off after they allegedly were heard "making disparaging marks about [Meghan's] Hollywood background."

5 William wasn't keen on Harry & Meghan's relationship Allegedly telling Harry not to be "blinded by lust," William was said to be "keen to make sure that Meghan had the right intentions with Harry," per the book extract. The authors write that William also told his brother "not to rush things" with Meghan, and to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl." Apparently, the "this girl" remark annoyed Harry, leading him to describe William as a "snob".